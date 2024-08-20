Supreme Power Equipment Secures Rs 3.41 Cr Contract for Transformer Refurbishment From Seshasayee Paper & Boards

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 20: Supreme Power Equipment Limited(SPEL), (NSE Code: SUPREMEPWR), one of the leading manufacturers of power and distribution transformers, today announced that it has been awarded a contract valued at Rs3.41 Cr from Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited, a renowned paper mill company.

Under this contract, Supreme Power Equipment Limited will undertake the refurbishment of existing power and distribution transformers owned by Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited. The project will involve the replacement of old parts with new, high-performance components designed and manufactured by Supreme Power Equipment Limited. This refurbishment aims to significantly enhance the efficiency and reliability of the transformers.

The contract encompasses the complete design, manufacture, fitting, and testing of the new parts. The Company is committed to delivering the project within the stipulated timeframe of three to four months, ensuring minimal disruption to the operations of Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited.

This order further reinforces Supreme Power Equipment Limited's position as a trusted partner in the power sector, offering innovative solutions that enhance the performance and longevity of critical electrical infrastructure.

Commenting on the achievement, Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, "I am pleased to announce that we have secured a significant contract valued at Rs 3.41 Cr from Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited. We are equally excited to welcome such a renowned player in the paper industry to our growing portfolio of esteemed clients. This project underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation in the power sector. We will be refurbishing their existing power and distribution transformers, replacing old components with new, high-performance parts designed and manufactured by our expert team.

This contract not only strengthens our partnership with Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited but also reaffirms our position as a trusted player in transformer refurbishment and manufacturing. We are dedicated to completing this project within the next three to four months, ensuring that the upgraded transformers will deliver enhanced performance and reliability.

At Supreme Power Equipment Limited, we are constantly striving to exceed our clients' expectations by providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and efficiency. I am confident that our team will successfully deliver on this commitment, further solidifying our reputation in the industry."

