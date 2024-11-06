Supreme Power Equipment Secures Rs 4.62 Cr Orders, Expands Reach and Facility

PNN

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], November 6: Supreme Power Equipment Limited(SPEL), (NSE Code: SUPREMEPWR), one of the leading manufacturers of power and distribution transformers, has announced new order inflow worth Rs 4.62 Cr and significant progress in the facility expansion, marking an advancement in its order book, geographic footprint, and capacity expansion initiatives.

Order Book: With the addition of these new orders, the company's total order book now stands at Rs 61.32 Cr. The orders acquired in October 2024 alone showcased SPEL's growing demand across diverse regions in India, further strengthening its domestic market position.

Geographic Expansion:

Kerala: A prestigious tea estate organization in Munnar, Kerala, has awarded Supreme Power an order worth Rs 2.72 Cr for the supply of two 20 MVA, 33/11 KV power transformers. This order marks a milestone in expanding Supreme Power's presence in southern India.

Lakshadweep: The Department of Electricity in Lakshadweep has entrusted the company with an order worth Rs 57.96 lakh, facilitating entry into this strategic market.

An additional order valued at Rs 1.32 Cr was secured from a domestic entity, reinforcing SPEL's strong position as a trusted supplier to local utility providers.

Capacity Expansion: Construction of a new manufacturing facility is currently underway, with 30 per cent of the construction work is over. This facility will significantly boost production capacity from 2,500 MVA to 9,000 MVA, allowing Supreme Power to cater to rising demand and broaden its service offerings. The project is progressing on schedule and is expected to be completed by December 2025.

Commenting on the development, Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, "We are pleased with the strong order inflow, which reflects our solid market position and opens new geographic opportunities, including our entry into Kerala and Lakshadweep. This milestone marks an important step as we expand our footprint beyond Tamil Nadu to meet the growing demand for energy solutions across India.

These orders demonstrate the trust and confidence clients place in our capability to deliver high-quality transformers that meet a range of needs, from local utility providers to prominent industrial entities.

Our new facility, progressing on schedule, will significantly increase our production capacity to meet the rising demand for transformers, particularly higher-capacity models. This expansion will allow us to serve a broader customer base with reliable, timely solutions and aligns with our vision for sustainable, long-term growth."

