Supreme Power Equipment Secures Rs61 Cr Landmark Order from Navratna PSU, NLC India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 29: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL), (NSE Code: SUPREMEPWR), one of the leading manufacturers of power and distribution transformers, is pleased to announce the receipt of a significant domestic order valued at Rs60.90 Cr from NLC India Limited (NIL), a Navratna public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Coal. The order was awarded on May 26, 2025, and marks a major milestone as the first-ever order from NLC India Limited to Supreme Power Equipment.

The contract entails the supply of inverter duty transformers tailored to NIL's specifications. These transformers are critical components in renewable and thermal power applications, where they play a vital role in converting and conditioning power output for grid integration and stable distribution. The execution timeline for the order is approximately six months, underscoring SPEL's capability to deliver quality products within strict deadlines.

This prestigious order not only reflects NLC India Limited's confidence in Supreme Power Equipment's technical expertise and manufacturing capabilities but also sets the stage for a long-term strategic relationship. With this new order, SPEL's consolidated order book has now crossed the Rs160 Cr mark, reaching Rs 167.67 Cr (As on 27th May 2025). This milestone reflects the company's growing business momentum and its strengthening position in the power equipment sector.

Notably, this engagement with NLC India Limited represents the largest single-value order in SPEL's history a testament to the company's continued growth, innovation, and market position in the transformer manufacturing segment.

On the receipt of the order, Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, "We are extremely proud to have secured our first-ever order from a highly esteemed organization like NLC India Limited. This marks a significant milestone for Supreme Power Equipment Limited, not just because it is our maiden order from this prestigious Navratna client, but also because it represents the largest single-value order in our company's history.

We see this as the beginning of a long-term and strategic relationship with NLC India Limited, and we are fully committed to strengthening this partnership in the years ahead. Our dedicated team is already working diligently to ensure the supply of inverter duty transformers tailored to the customer's specific requirements, maintaining the highest standards of quality and reliability, and ensuring timely delivery within the committed schedule.

This order is a strong endorsement of SPEL's engineering capabilities and reinforces our vision of becoming a trusted partner in India's power infrastructure ecosystem."

