Supreme Power Equipment Secures Second Order from TNPDCL in One Week

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 23: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL), (NSE Code: SUPREMEPWR), one of the leading manufacturers of power and distribution transformers, has announced that it has secured two significant orders from the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) within the span of one week.

The latest order, received on May 20, 2025, comprises:

* Standalone order: Supply of 16 kVA/11 kV distribution transformers, as per TNPDCL specifications, valued at Rs 6.05 Cr.

* Danya Electric Company order: Through Danya Electric Company, a partnership firm in which SPEL holds a 90% stake, an additional order worth Rs 4.71 Cr.

Both orders carry an execution timeline of approximately 18 months and are aimed at strengthening the local distribution network across TNPDCL's service areas.

This marks SPEL's second order from TNPDCL in just one week, following the previous order received on May 16, 2025. With these additions:

* SPEL's standalone order book now surpasses Rs 100 Cr.

* Danya Electric's pending order book stands at Rs 15.91 Cr.

* The consolidated order book stands at Rs 116.62 Cr.

These recent wins reinforce SPEL's strong positioning in the domestic transformer market and its ongoing relationship with key utility customers.

On the receipt of the order, Mr. Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, "Securing two significant orders from TNPDCL within the span of a single week is a testament to the strength and resilience of our partnerships with Tamil Nadu's key utility providers. These repeat awards totalling over Rs 10 Cr reflect TNPDCL's confidence in our technical capabilities, rigorous quality standards, and our proven track record of on-time delivery. We remain committed to leveraging our expertise and strong local presence to support Tamil Nadu's power distribution infrastructure and to build long-term value for our utility partners."

