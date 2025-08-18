Supreme Power Equipment's Consolidated Net Profit Grew 31 Percent in Q1 FY26

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 18: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (NSE - SUPREMEPWR), one of the leading players in the power and distribution transformer manufacturing industry, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

Q1 FY26

- Total Income of ₹ 35.18 Cr, YoY growth of 27.80 %

- EBITDA of ₹ 6.73 Cr, YoY growth of 15.92 %

- Net Profit of ₹ 4.45 Cr, YoY growth of 31.05 %

- EPS of ₹ 1.78, YoY growth of 30.88 %

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, "We are pleased to report that Q1 FY26 has begun on a strong note, with significant order wins and entry into new markets reflecting the growing reach of our brand. This quarter saw our first-ever and largest single-value order in company history from NLC India Limited, along with repeat orders from TNPDCL, reinforcing our position as a trusted supplier to leading utilities.

Our foray into Karnataka through KPTCL marks a key milestone in geographic diversification, while multiple renewable energy project orders demonstrate our increasing presence in high-growth segments. In addition, the proposed ₹21.07 Cr fundraise will be strategically deployed towards capacity expansion, technology upgrades, and infrastructure development, strengthening our foundation for future growth.

Our current consolidated order book stands at around ₹198.12 Cr, providing healthy visibility for the quarters ahead. With robust demand from utilities and renewable energy players, we remain confident of sustaining our growth trajectory in FY26 while creating long-term value for all stakeholders."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor