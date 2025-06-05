Surakshit Mumbai Awards 2025: A Night Dedicated to the Guardians of the City

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: On 30th May 2025, Mumbai came together for a rare and meaningful celebration: the Surakshit Mumbai Awards 2025. Held at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake, the event brought together the city's top safety and security leadership to honour those who protect the city with quiet determination.

Mumbai, 31st May 2025:

In a city that never sleeps, there are thousands who work through the night and beyond, ensuring safety, order, and resilience. The Surakshit Mumbai Awards 2025 was a landmark evening that honoured these very individualsthe silent protectors and local heroes who form the backbone of the city's safety ecosystem. Presented by SymX, knowledge partnered by Pune Security Professionals (PSP) and ASIS Mumbai Chapter, the event recognised exceptional service in public safety, emergency response, and urban risk management.

Concept and Vision

The Surakshit Awards were conceptualised by PSP with a clear vision: to create a dignified platform that recognises everyday excellence in safety, especially from those whose work often goes unnoticed. With Knowledge partnership from ASIS Mumbai, and support from GACS, and FSAI, the awards have grown into a collective movement to bring visibility and gratitude to professionals across public and private safety domains.

Speaking at the event, Purvesh Gada, Founder of SymX, shared, "We see awards being given for innovation, for business growth, for entertainmentand rightly so. But we rarely see a platform that honours the people who physically and emotionally keep the city together. The Surakshit Awards are built to fill that gap."

Attendance and Dignitaries

The evening was marked by the presence of highly respected figures from law enforcement, emergency services, and international diplomacy. Among those who graced the occasion were Former Director General of Police, Maharashtra, D. Sivanandhan; Principal Secretary & DG of DGIPR, Government of Maharashtra, Shri Brijesh Singh; ADG of Anti-Corruption, Shri Vishwas Nangare Patil; Commissioner of Traffic, Mumbai, Shri Anil Kumbhare, IPS; Director of Maharashtra Fire Services and Chief Fire Officer (MIDC), Shri Santosh Warick; Group Commander, NSG Mumbai, Col. Kirpal Singh; Additional Commissioner of Police, Ms. Vinita Sahu, IPS; Commander of NDRF, Santosh Bahadur Singh; Chairman of the Maharashtra Guard Board, Shri Ashok L. Doke; and the British Deputy High Commissioner to India, Shri Harjinder Kang. While Shri Shyam Jagannathan, IAS, Director General of Shipping, was scheduled to attend as Chief Guest, he was unable to make it due to unforeseen official commitments.

Voices from the Stage

In a stirring keynote, Mr. D. Sivanandhan, Former DGP, Maharashtra, remarked, "In law enforcement, we often work in the background, unseen. This platform shines a much-needed light on those efforts. Recognising our frontline warriors is not just appreciationit's motivation."

Shri Santosh Warick, Director of Maharashtra Fire Services, echoed a similar sentiment: "The fire services team doesn't ask for the spotlight, but today, seeing our officers being applauded on such a grand platform is both emotional and encouraging. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to serve."

Shri Harjinder Kang, British Deputy High Commissioner, commented, "Mumbai has long stood as a beacon of resilience. What this event showcases is that resilience is built by peoplethose who protect, who lead, and who care. The UK and India share a long-standing partnership in public safety, and I'm proud to witness this celebration."

Shri Vishwas Nangare Patil, ADG Anti-Corruption, delivered a powerful message: "Security is not just a department's job. It's everyone's responsibility. Today's awardees have demonstrated that real security comes from integrity, teamwork, and unflinching dedication."

Celebrating Courage Across Sectors

Over 40 awards were presented during the evening, cutting across categories like Government Officials (Fire, Traffic, Civil Defence, NDRF), Outstanding Professionals from Industry, Safe & Secure Premises (Hotels, Malls, Banks, Education, Manufacturing), Best Security & Command Centres, Technology Innovation in Security, and Lifetime Achievement Awards in Security Management & Technology.

The awards followed a rigorous nomination and evaluation process led by a jury comprising senior professionals from ASIS India, FSAI, GACS, and other security organisations. A special segment, the "Guardians of Mumbai" awards, honoured security staff from Taj Mahal Palace hotel and Oberoi Hotel who showed outstanding courage during the 26/11 operations.

Emotional Moments and Impact

There were several deeply emotional moments during the eveningespecially when frontline personnel were called on stage to receive their awards, many of whom had never been recognised publicly before. Their stories of courage and duty touched every corner of the venue, receiving standing ovations and heartfelt applause. One particularly moving instance was the recognition of the NDRF Commander and his team, who were felicitated for their continuous disaster response work in the region.

Organisers' Reflections

The core team behind the Surakshit Mumbai Awards 2025 also shared their personal takeaways from the event. Mangesh Kate described it as one of the most humbling experiences of his career. Lloyds Dass emphasised the rare and genuine energy in the room. Samir Kumar Jha said it felt like a movement larger than any single organiser. Rakesh Kherwa highlighted the sense of belonging shared by all stakeholders. Aabid Khan appreciated that long-overdue recognition was finally given. Nissan Sunil Beedlam shared his pride in the event's execution. Sanjeev Tiwari from PwC praised the thoughtful structure and validation the platform received. Jyoti Meena felt fulfilled being part of a team that brought attention to unsung professionals. Shekhar Mehta described the detail in planning as what made it extraordinary. Ambarish Purohit called the night a heartfelt thank you from a community to its protectors.

Industry and Partner Support

The event was made possible with the support of numerous sponsors and partners who believe in the value of this initiative. The presenting partner, SymX, leveraged not only its global experience in fraud and security risk management but also its emotional commitment to this cause. Strong support came from Bion Analytx Pvt Ltd (Platinum Sponsor), MSF Security (Diamond Sponsor), HID Global and Security Shells Infotech (Gold Sponsors), and Axis Communications, SAINI, Hunter Security, Security India, and Digi Suraksha (Silver Sponsors). The venue partner, The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake, hosted the event with warmth. Media reach was enabled by Security Today, Safe Secure, and Radio City, and institutional partners included FSAI, GACS (Maharashtra Chapter), and NGO partner Cyber Baap.

Support from Industry Bodies

The awards were further strengthened by the active involvement of key industry associations. From FSAI (Fire & Security Association of India), notable support came from Milind Rane - Chairman, Mumbai Chapter, as well as Kinnari Menon, Chintu Asher, Suresh Menon, and Ajit Raghavan.

From GACS (Global Association for Corporate Services), leading figures such as Abasaheb Kale, Dr. Abhijit Sarkar, Capt. Rajesh Sharma, and Harmesh Dua played a vital role in championing the event's vision.

Gratitude to the Esteemed Jury

A special word of appreciation is extended to the jury members, whose rigorous and heartfelt evaluations ensured that the right individuals were recognised. Their unwavering commitment to fairness and integrity added great credibility to the awards process. Jury members included:

* Kinnari Menon (FSAI Member)

* D.B. Rai (ASIS Mumbai Member)

* Col. Sahbir Singh Judge (Ex Maharashtra Police)

* Rajeev Sharad (Consultant - various Government bodies)

* Sandeep Tapadia (GACS Member)

* Lt Col Yogesh Joshi (Retd) (PSP Member)

Their efforts were instrumental in identifying and honouring those truly deserving of recognition.

A Platform with a Future

The awards were not only a moment of reflection but a commitment to the future. In the closing segment of the evening, a significant announcement was hinted atone that suggests the Surakshit platform will soon expand beyond Mumbai.

"Mumbai is just the beginning. There are local heroes in every city, and this platform must travel," said Purvesh Gada, suggesting that similar editions are already being planned in other metros, with Hyderabad likely to be the next.

Conclusion

The Surakshit Mumbai Awards 2025 left behind more than just trophies and speeches. It created a ripple of gratitudetowards a community that rarely asks for it but deeply deserves it. It sent out a clear message that courage doesn't always wear a badge, and that some of the greatest heroes are the quietest among us.

As Dr. Amarpreet Singh Sudan, Chairman, ASIS Mumbai concluded, "This platform is not about one night of recognition. It's about starting a culture of consistent appreciation for those who protect us. And we're committed to carrying that forward."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor