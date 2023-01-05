Surat Hematology Centre makes Leukemia Diagnosis and Treatment possible in Surat

Surat Hematology Centre makes blood cancer diagnosis possible for the people of Surat and South Gujarat for the first time ever. This feat was made possible by the Surat Hematology Centre with the help of ABHA Lab. The centre had to work hard to make the testing available. Their commitment made the goal come true benefitting the patients of South Gujarat seeking leukaemia diagnosis near their homes. The testing is performed using the Flow Cytometry technique. Flow Cytometry uses a laser-based technique to detect abnormal cells with pattern makers specific to leukaemia and lymphoma.

Until now patients from the South Gujarat region had to send their blood samples either to Ahmedabad or Mumbai for blood cancer diagnosis. Though the procedure itself is not time-consuming, the tedious process of sending it across to different cities for diagnosis took a fair amount of time. It also increased the cost manifold since the sample needed to be transferred under strict conditions and must follow all biosafety precautions.

Surat Hematology Centre is one of the most distinguished tertiary/referral hospitals providing complete hematological services under one roof. Founded by two of the best hemato-oncologists - Dr Hasmukh Balar and Dr Dharmesh R Vaghasiya, the centre has gained widespread affirmation as a world-class Hematology centre in South Gujarat offering state-of-the-art medical facilities for Bone Marrow Transplants (BMT) and blood disorders. The centre recently celebrated a landmark achievement successfully completing its 75th Bone Marrow Transplant in just two years of its establishment.

Both the founders, Dr Hasmukh Balar and Dr Dharmesh R Vaghasiya, hold a postdoctoral DNB super speciality degree in clinical Hematology from the department of Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant from Sahyadri Speciality Hospital, Pune. Apart from these two super specialists, the centre has highly qualified consulting doctors including a Clinical Hematologist for Hematology and bone marrow transplantation conducted for adults as well as children and is supported by a Hemato-Pathologist for their hemato-pathology services along with state-of-the-art medical equipment for complex treatments.

Today, the centre is the 1st and only comprehensive Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant centre in Surat offering a broad array of services like diagnosis and management of benign and malignant hematology, immunodeficiency disorders like SCID, CVID, CGD, HLH and for autologous, allogeneic and haploidentical bone marrow and stem cell transplant. The centre has advanced laboratory facilities with hemolytic tests and detection as well as treatment of blood disorders.

Among the multitude of procedures offered by the Surat Hematology Centre, the most popular ones are bone marrow aspiration and biopsy sternal, PSIS, lumbar puncture, intrathecal chemotherapy, germline mutational cases of leukemia like in down syndrome, and prenatal genetic diagnosis of various inherited orders.

In recent years, bone marrow and stem cell treatments have become increasingly advanced, being used for a variety of life-threatening diseases such as aplastic anemia, multiple myeloma, lymphoma, leukemia and many other blood and immune system disorders. Bone marrow procedures differ in their methodology of extracting and infusing stem cells. In an Autologous Bone Marrow Transplant, healthy stem cells are extracted from a patient, harvested, frozen and infused into the same patient again after the completion of his treatment. In an Allogeneic Bone Marrow Transplant, the stem cells are extracted from someone sharing the same genetic type, typically a brother or sister, and are infused into the patient. In case a parent is a donor, where there's a possibility of at least a 50% match with the recipient, it is referred to as Haplo-matched BMT.

A Bone Marrow Transplant is needed when a person's bone marrow stops producing healthy blood cells. This can be the result of certain treatments like radiation and chemotherapy used to cure leukemia, multiple myeloma, etc. or in cases where a person is suffering from auto-immune disorders that affect the reproduction of healthy blood cells. For the uninitiated, stem cells are special human cells that are able to develop into many different cell types. The only stem cells now being used in the medical field to treat disease are hematopoietic stem cells. These are the blood cell-forming adult stem cells found in the bone marrow.

Surat hematology Centre is a one-of-a-kind hematology centre in South Gujarat offering consultations from some of the best hemato-oncologists in Surat with a superseding success ratio. For inquiries or appointments connect with Surat Hematology Centre at 7575022822 or visit www.surathematologycentre.com for further details.

