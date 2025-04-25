Surat Spine Expert Dr. Gaurav Khandelwal Honored by Gujarat CM for Spinal Care

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 25: Dr. Gaurav Khandelwal, a leading spine surgeon and Head of the Spine Surgery Department at Shalby Hospitals Ltd., Surat, has been felicitated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel for his exceptional contributions in the field of spine surgery. With over 7,000 successful spine surgeries to his credit, Dr. Khandelwal has earned a reputation as a pioneer in minimally invasive and robotic spine procedures.

Dr. Khandelwal holds an exemplary academic portfolio, including MS (Orthopaedics), DNB (Orthopaedics), MNAMS, FISS, and the prestigious FNB (Spine Surgery). He is among the few spine surgeons in India to hold a National Board Degree in Spine Surgery and is the only surgeon in Gujarat to receive FNB training from Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore. His advanced training spans renowned centers in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Coimbatore, and Germany.

His surgical expertise encompasses the full spectrum of spine procedures available in India — including Percutaneous Endoscopy, Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (MISS), Disc Replacement, Laser Spine Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Surgery, Scoliosis Correction, and Complex Spinal Reconstructions.

Under his leadership, the Spine Surgery Department at Shalby Hospital has emerged as a premier spinal care center, equipped with cutting-edge technology and a “Spine Navigator” program to ensure personalized and precise patient care. The department also features a dedicated Spinal Deformity Correction Center and offers Continuing Medical Education (CME) programs for doctors.

Dr. Khandelwal's contributions extend beyond clinical excellence. He has presented his research at both national and international forums and has been published in reputed journals like The Spine Journal and the European Spine Journal. His patient-first approach, coupled with innovative techniques, has led to a high patient satisfaction rate and significantly reduced recovery times.

A regular voice in medical publications and media, Dr. Khandelwal is considered a thought leader in the field. He also dedicates his time to community service by participating in medical camps, charity events, and health awareness initiatives.

Dr. Khandelwal believes that “Excellence is not a destination; it’s a continuous journey,” and his work continues to raise the benchmark for spine care in India.

