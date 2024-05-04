Surat’s Congress candidate gets just Rs. 27000 in crowdfunding via QR code

In Surat, Naishadh Desai, a descendant of the late Prime Minister Morarji Desai, has embarked on a challenging electoral journey, determined to contest against a formidable opponent despite facing financial constraints. Desai, symbolizing his resolve, shaved his head and wore Gandhi-inspired attire during a brief Dandi Yatra before officially filing his nomination on Navsari seat.

Naishadh Desai comes from a family deeply rooted in Congress leadership and activism. His father, Shri Ishwarlal Gulabbhai Desai, was a prominent Congress leader and freedom fighter, while his late uncle, Shri Khandubhai Desai, served as a Union Cabinet Minister under Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, and Indira Gandhi.

Despite his distinguished background, Naishadh Desai is encountering financial challenges. His attempt to crowdfund his campaign using a QR code yielded only 27 thousand rupees, highlighting the difficulties faced by grassroots candidates in financing their political endeavors. Desai alleges that businessmen are either concealing donations or providing minimal support, exacerbating his financial constraints.

Armed with an M.A. and L.L.B. degree, Naishadh Desai serves as an advocate and has held prominent leadership roles within the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) since 2004.

