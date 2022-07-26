Surat’s LP Savani school students glitter in the CBSE class X and XII results

July 26: Students of the LP Savani School have come out with sparkling performances in the CBSE class X and class XII results announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday.

While 29 students of the LP Savani School received an A1 grade and 63 students received an A2 grade in class XII, 50 students received A1 grades, and 97 students received A2 in the Class X exam of the CBSE.

Celebrations marked the LP Savani School, a reputed higher secondary school in Surat, as 63 students received A2 grades and 67 students cleared the XII exams with B1 grades in class XII, respectively.

Daksh Bhandari of the LP Savani School scored 100 out of 100 in the BTS Accounts and Maths to bring laurels to the city and his family members. Karandeep Gir, Arham Jain, and Mukund Kanodia scored 100 out of 100 in the BTS subject, while Mohit Tilwani scored 100 out of 100 in the Accounts subject.

The other students of LP Savani School, namely Sneha Rathi, Prisha Gupta, and Mohit Tilwani, Ayushu Kato, scored 100 marks in the Maths and EP Subjects.

LP Savani Group of schools, the reputed higher secondary institution in the city, performed well in the X class CBSE results declared on Saturday.

About 50 students of the LP Savani School scored A1 grade, 97 scored A2 grades, 102 students scored B1 grade, and 73 students scored B2 grades in the class X CBSE exams.

LP Savani School achieved success following the vigorous penance of the school’s energetic faculties and principal. The LP Savani management congratulated the students on behalf of the teachers and the principal. The hard work and dedication contributed to the school and the entire LP Savani family.

President of LP Savani School, Mavjibhai Savani, and Vice-president Dharmendra Savani congratulated the school principal, teachers, friends, and the entire school family on their success and the bright future the students.

“It’s the hard work of the students and the experienced teachers that the LP Savani school achieved such a huge success in the CBSE results announced on Saturday,” said a spokesperson of the LP Savani school. “The students have proved that one who can endure can do whatever he wants.”

Dharmendra Savani, the vice-chairman of LP Savani School, said, “We want to congratulate everyone at LP Savani family for achieving such phenomenal success in the CBSE results. We wish all the students the best of luck for their bright future ahead. The teachers of LP Savani have made the school proud with the students’ good results.”

