Suresh Wadkar and Kumarr's "Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le" to Premiere on My FM from December 1st

New Delhi [India], November 30: In today's fast-paced life filled with responsibilities, listeners will get a chance to take a breather every Sunday night from 8 PM to 9 PM, starting December 1, 2024, with Padma Shri awardee Suresh Wadkar and Kumarr's soulful radio program, "Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le," exclusively on My FM Radio Station. This unique show is designed to transport audiences back to the golden moments of their lives.

The official announcement of this special radio show was made at Ajivasan Hall in Mumbai, where Kumar from Studio Refuel shared the news in the presence of the legendary Suresh Wadkar.

About the Show

Suresh Wadkar, known for his melodious voice and soul-stirring songs, shared his thoughts on the timeless classic "Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le" from the film Sadma. He spoke about the song's unparalleled popularity and its creators, lyricist Gulzar and composer Ilaiyaraaja.

Expressing his excitement, Suresh Wadkar said, "The wait for this radio show is finally over. We are thrilled to announce that the program will be on air from December 1st. I pray to God for its success and want to thank Kumar Ji for creating this show with immense dedication, research, and passion."

The Concept and Theme

Host Kumarr explained the essence of the show: "Listening to any song by Suresh Wadkar Ji instantly uplifts your mood. The theme of the program is to provide listeners with peace and tranquility. Every Sunday, families can set aside time to relax and rejuvenate with Suresh Ji's soulful voice. His voice is like a soothing balm that brings comfort to millions."

Kumarr also thanked Siddharth from My FM and his team for partnering with the shared goal of bringing moments of peace and calm to millions of listeners through Suresh Wadkar's mesmerizing voice. "His voice carries honesty, a rare quality that makes you want to keep listening to him. The show is a heartfelt conversation with Suresh Ji, unplanned and unscripted, where every word is healing."

Program Highlights

The show will feature 8 songs per episode. Suresh Wadkar will share fascinating anecdotes and lesser-known stories behind each song. The program is an hour-long "healing experience" where music becomes the ultimate therapy. It is entirely unscripted, creating an authentic and heartfelt connection between Suresh Ji and the listeners.

Suresh Wadkar said,"I will share the sweet and bitter experiences of my career and life on this show. It will also feature some delightful stories about the songs that I've sung. Radio is the perfect medium for this, as it is widely accessible and deeply personal."

Kumarr hinted at future plans, saying,"My next project with Suresh Ji will be on television. But this radio show is special because it allows listeners to absorb the energy and healing power in Suresh Ji's voice. Music is the greatest medicine, and Suresh Ji's family has been doing an incredible service by teaching music and singing to thousands of people."

A Journey of Healing and Peace

Listeners will not only enjoy the enchanting melodies but also feel a sense of calm and humility after tuning in. With "Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le," My FM promises to deliver a unique experience that celebrates music as a source of healing and inner peace.

Make sure to tune in every Sunday at 8 PM on My FM and let Suresh Wadkar's timeless melodies and stories touch your heart and soul.

