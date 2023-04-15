Sushim Gaikwad (Rahul) and Karan Rajora again win The Indian brand Icon Award for having best production house from cricketer Brett Lee

New Delhi (India), April 15: Sushim Gaikwad & Karan Rajora, both partners, recently won the 2 awards, and again production house won the Indian brand icon award, an event held in Mumbai hotel holiday inn Andheri East; Rajora Entertainment launched their last song, “Ajmer Ki Gali“, which was also a worth listening song, recently production house produced on web series named “Rohtak sisters“ and with many known faces like Sameer Kocher & etc. Rajora Entertainment is also working on the Mission Ganga project, which is also one of the biggest projects in India. After receiving the award from the world’s fastest bowler, Brett Lee Rahul Gaikwad said.

Brett Lee is also one of the most popular cricketers on & off the field. Brett Lee even made his test debut against India, and thanks to him for being so a special human and giving us beautiful moments with him. It was a pleasure to receive an award from the person who we used to worship as a god of bowlers, and we use to follow his style and bowl like him, but no one takes his place, and he is one of the most stylish people in ICC, Brett shares a very special bond with Indian fans. Even after retirement, Brett continues to be closely associated with philanthropic efforts in India.

For a star like him, it’s rather difficult to step out of the room without fans crowding around for selfies. It most we had, and we hope to see him again. And on the same day, Karan Rajora paid a visit to an orphan house situated in Malad Mumbai and T-shirt and Meal distribution on Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Jayanti at the Desire Society (Caring for HIV AIDS Children). Donation in memory of the deceased Prof. Shripti Gaikwad by Karan Rajora (Member of the Republic Party of India – Karan and Rahul said I feel very happy whenever I do my bit for these children in future; we have a good plan for children like them. We are just working on it.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor