Sushim (Rahul) Gaikwad & Karan Rajora again win Globle Fame award 2023 for having best film production house by Sonu Sood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4: Recently Sonu Sood hosted a grand award night in mumbai Novotel hotel ‘Globle fame award 2023’ and Rajora entertainment manage to win the award for best film production house in Mumbai (India).

Rajora Entertainment launches a musical vertical as well they into web series and movies too Rajora Entertainment with their maiden venture, a qawwali by ‘AJMER KI GALI’, ‘I’m here’ Rap song, owned by Karan Rajora, Sushim (Rahul Gaikwad, Rajora Entertainment. A sufiyana contemporary story of undying love and faith.

Their primary focus lies to contribute many talents each brilliant in its own creative field. Very few, however, have enjoyed consistency in their creative endeavors and even fewer have managed to create an organization that has become an integral part of the entertainment business in India.

Rajora Entertainment will soon release a web series titled ‘Rohatak Sisters’ and upcoming movies Topi Choti, Tandor, Romeo Idiot Desi Juliet and many more projects are coming back to back. They have good knowledge about getting finance and give support to movie industry. From tollywood to bollywood. Both partners of Rajora Entertainment karan (Sonu) Rajora & Sushim (Rahul) Gaikwad are like brothers when they take anything in there hand they will complete commitments on time and in less time they have made soo much work and got famous with there talent and struggle.

Rajora Entertainment is a production house with an office in Mumbai, an amalgamation of entertainment with future technologies. It is an entertainment-focused company which plans to produce entertaining, uplifting content that combines excellent story telling and superior acting talent with manageable budgets.

