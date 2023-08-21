Sustainability App ‘ZeroHeros’ Secures Coveted Spot at BRICS 2023

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 21: ZeroHeros, Chakravuyha Software Technologies groundbreaking sustainability-focused app, proudly announces its selection for the upcoming BRICS Business Incubator International Acceleration Program. Slated for August 20-24, 2023, the event in Omsk promises to be a melting pot of ideas, featuring over 100 prominent entrepreneurs, investors, and business luminaries from the BRICS countries and Central Asia.

In a world grappling with environmental challenges, the data paints a stark picture of our planet's health. A recent report indicated that over 1 million species are at risk of extinction due to human actions. Moreover, global carbon emissions have surged by over 40% since 1990, exacerbating the threat of climate change.

Ocean acidification, a direct result of increasing CO2 levels, has risen by 26% since the onset of the industrial era. Freshwater resources, vital for survival, are dwindling, with nearly 2 billion people living in countries experiencing high water stress.

Against this backdrop, solutions like ZeroHeros aren't just necessary; they're vital. ZeroHeros offers a transformative approach to these escalating concerns. By incentivizing eco-friendly choices, the app not only promotes sustainability but seamlessly integrates it into daily routines.

Amid a highly competitive global landscape, ZeroHeros' recent achievement stands out distinctly: its selection for the BRICS Business Incubator International Acceleration Program 2023. This notable recognition signifies not just the potential of ZeroHeros as a transformative tool but also the international community's emphasis on adopting sustainable technological solutions.

BRICS, representing five of the world's leading emerging economies, has always been at the forefront of recognizing and promoting innovative solutions to global challenges. ZeroHeros' inclusion in the BRICS Business Incubator is a testament to its promise and the global shift towards sustainable digital solutions.

Under SaiTeja Annareddy adept leadership, the platform is poised to capitalize on this opportunity, showcasing its capabilities on an international stage and collaborating with like-minded visionaries to amplify its impact.

This accolade from BRICS underscores ZeroHeros' commitment to its mission and foreshadows the expansive trajectory it's set to embark on.

"Being recognized by a platform as significant as BRICS reaffirms our commitment to the cause. It's an exciting moment for us, and we're all geared up to showcase how ZeroHeros is steering a green revolution," said SaiTeja, Founder of ZeroHeros.

Under the astute guidance of SaiTeja, ZeroHeros has transitioned from a conceptual endeavor to a robust, actionable platform. SaiTeja's steadfast dedication to amalgamating sustainability with advanced technological solutions forms the bedrock of ZeroHeros' mission. His strategic vision ensures that environmental consciousness is not just facilitated but also incentivized, positioning ZeroHeros as a pivotal tool in the global drive towards eco-responsibility.

The journey towards a sustainable world is not just a corporate responsibility but an individual one. ZeroHeros stands at the forefront, assisting every user to make a positive ecological impact. As we stride forward, the call for individual responsibility towards sustainability has never been louder or clearer.

The acknowledgment from BRICS, an international consortium, further emphasizes the universal resonance of ZeroHeros' mission and its potential to catalyze significant, positive change.

ZeroHeros, a product of Chakravuyha , is an avant-garde application aiming to simplify sustainability for its users. By offering rewards for eco-friendly choices, it seamlessly integrates eco-consciousness into daily routines. Chakravuyha, renowned for its cutting-edge software and blockchain services, further emphasizes its commitment to a greener tomorrow through ZeroHeros.

