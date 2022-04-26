Sustainability100+ is back with Season 2 - Gear up for Invigorating and Inspiring Conversations on building a Sustainable Future

AB InBev and Network18 are proud to present Season 2 of Sustainability100+, a knowledge and action platform that promises an even greater force for positive change. With the theme of "From Vision to Action: Together for A Sustainable Future", season 2 begins with two high profile panel discussions of leaders from varied industries uniting to discuss how to build a sustainable today and for the next 100+ years.

The first discussion, 'A CEO's perspective on ESG challenges and opportunities - Sowing the seeds for long term growth', involves a panel of corporate visionaries and thought leaders. The second discussion features a similarly illustrious panel unpicking the ideas behind 'Sustainability: Translating Ambitions to Actions'. Apart from a rollcall of eminent panellists, the launch of season 2 will also be graced by keynote speeches from Jayant Sinha, MP and Chairperson of Standing Committee on Finance, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Jal Shakti.

Commenting on the second season of Sustainability100+; Ashwin Kak, Head - Procurement and Sustainability, India and South East Asia at AB InBev, said, "In our commitment to evolve our ESG agenda and better address a changing world, we are elated to bring the second season of Sustainability100+. In its first season, Sustainability100+ brought together stakeholders from across India under one roof to work towards our collective pursuit of building a more sustainable planet. In its second season, we look forward to further accelerating dialogue on our focus areas. Taking the initiative, a notch higher, we are proud to announce the launch of our first Sustainability100+ Awards, to recognise the exemplary work done by sustainability champions. We look forward to galvanising industry leaders, organisations, policy makers to tackle sustainability challenges."

In its first season, Sustainability100+ made big strides in initiating a public discourse on sustainability, especially in focus areas of Climate Action, Water Stewardship, Circular Packaging and Smart Agriculture, the platform featured masterclasses on sustainability, stories of Sustainability Champions, and state-specific summits on sustainable initiatives. It was capped by a grand four-hour-long Sustainability100+ Summit, bringing together some of the country's leading corporates and policymakers to deliver insights on how we can turn ideas for sustainability into action.

As one of India's leading media conglomerates, Network18 is set to reprise its role in helping shape the Sustainability100+ platform and nurturing dialogues on sustainability across different media channels.

Speaking about the partnership, Puneet Singhvi, President - Digital and Corporate Strategy, Network18, said "Sustainable development, is the way to secure a better future for the generations to come and as an organisation we believe in collective welfare, achieved through an informed society. Through the Sustainability100+, Network18 will try to promote and deliver the message of sustenance. We take great pride in our partnership with AB InBev and we hope to ensure that we strive towards our common goal of achieving a more apprised and healthier world, together."

Talking about the same, S Shivakumar, COO - Branded Content, Moneycontrol said, "Network18 has always believed in working for a good cause, and Sustainability100+ gives us a chance to help us to work together for the benefit of all. We are delighted to be a part of one of the most pioneering platforms of sustainability in India. This partnership enables us to make a positive impact by amplifying conversations around sustainability which is more important than ever today. With Network18's massive reach and Sustainability100+ platform's strong messaging, we aim to bring together the most influential voices on suitability and make a strong impact more than ever before."

The Sustainability100+ platform will include a one-stop knowledge hub to disseminate the latest sustainability information, bolstered by guest op-eds and special reports. The platform will also bring together sustainability champions and visionaries for a series of state-specific mini summits. The grand finale will be the Sustainability100+ Awards, instituted to recognize pioneering efforts to drive the cause of sustainability in India.

With a comprehensive agenda in place, the new season of the Sustainability100+ initiative aims to build consensus on the shape and form of our sustainability initiatives, by inviting stakeholders from media, corporate sector, academia and public sector to lend their support and wisdom to the creation of a new paradigm of sustainability. Since Sustainability100+ envisages action to embed sustainability in our lives for 100 years and beyond, it has a special historic significance, which is sure to further encourage participation.

