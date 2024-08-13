Sustainable Agriculture Summit & Awards 2024: A Collaborative Call for a Greener Future

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 13: Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India set the tone by underscoring the importance of rejuvenating soil health through the integration of organic manure and fertilizers. He emphasized the government's ongoing commitment, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, to enhance the well-being of farmers and prioritize sustainable agricultural practices.

Sanjay Kumar Jha, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), pointed out that agriculture is key to societal transformation and highlighted Bihar's initiatives like the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali campaign and the Krishi Roadmap as blueprints for sustainable development.

International perspectives were also shared, with Brazilian Ambassador to India Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega calling for global collaboration to tackle declining agricultural productivity. He emphasized that Brazil and India could partner to overcome climatic challenges through innovative solutions.

The day-long deliberation saw varied solutions being put forth by experts. Dr U Saravanan, Chairman & Managing Director, National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), said, "Adequate fertilization can significantly boost crop yields, helping to meet the growing global food demand while reducing the need for additional land conversion. A robust domestic fertilizer industry is key to reducing India's reliance on imports, ensuring food security for the 1.4 billion population, and stabilizing prices for farmers."

Dr Jayadev Sarangi, IAS (Retd), Former Secretary, Govt of Delhi and Govt of Goa, said, "Small and marginal farmers are the backbone of agriculture in India. They face numerous challenges, including limited landholdings, lack of access to technology, and vulnerability to climate change. Sustainable agricultural practices offer a crucial pathway to address these challenges and improve their livelihoods."

Highlighting the vital role of biological inputs for soil health, Dr Vimala Prakash, Head-Technology Innovation Center at IPL Biologicals Limited said, "The excessive application of chemical fertilizers has degraded soil organic carbon from 1% to 0.3% over the past 70 years. This alarming decline poses a significant threat to soil health. To rejuvenate the soil, it is imperative to use biological solutions and organic manure. While chemical fertilizers have played a crucial role in ensuring the nation's food security, biological inputs are essential for improving soil health. Therefore, both segments can complement each other, fostering sustainable agricultural growth in India."

Elaborating on the need for a paradigm shift in the agricultural practices, Rajavelu NK, CEO - Crop Protection Business - Godrej Agrovet Ltd, said, "To promote sustainable agricultural practices, we have evolved from a crop protection chemical business to a crop protection solution business with the introduction of biological agri-inputs. By 2070, India's population is projected to reach 1.7 billion, necessitating increased food production to meet the growing demand. Therefore, we focus on innovation, encompassing both product development and the training and awareness of farmers on sustainable farming practices."

Addressing the need for innovative solutions in agriculture, the focus was placed on integrated, technology-driven approaches to counter the challenges posed by climate change, rising labor costs, and water scarcity. A prime example of this commitment is the introduction of FullPage®, a new rice cropping solution designed to conserve water and combat the problem of wild rice, particularly in regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. By integrating direct seeding of rice with hybrid seeds tolerant to Vezir imazethapyr herbicide, this approach not only enhances productivity but also reinforces sustainability in farming practices, Ajai Rana, CEO & MD of Savannah Seeds and Chairman of FSII, highlighted.

Siba P Mohanty, Managing Director of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL), highlighted the vital role played by the company's plants in bolstering India's agricultural and economic framework. He noted, "HURL's Gorakhpur, Sindri, and Barauni plants are pivotal in bolstering India's agricultural and economic landscape. By ensuring a steady supply of fertilizers to farmers, these units contribute significantly to food security and stimulate regional development through infrastructure growth. Moreover, they are instrumental in achieving self-reliance in urea production, conserving foreign exchange, and propelling India towards fertilizer independence, a cornerstone of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' mission."

Rajendra Jog, Executive Director of Syngenta Foundation India (SFI), emphasized the importance of agricultural sustainability, which has long been the foundation of their work. He stated, "We have developed a robust network of agri-entrepreneurs who are highly trained in modern, sustainable farming techniques. These professionals play a crucial role in disseminating their knowledge and expertise to millions of farmers across the country. At SFI, our unwavering focus remains on promoting agricultural sustainability."

Supported by leading industry players and organizations such as National Fertilizers Limited, Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL), IPL Biologicals Limited, Godrej Agrovet Limited, Savannah Seeds, National Seeds Corporation Limited (NSC) and Small Farmers Agri-Business Consortium (SFAC), the Summit brought together policymakers, industry experts, researchers, farmers, and other key stakeholders to discuss and implement sustainable farming practices across the country.

Over 50 awards were conferred to farmers, agriculture universities, researchers, think tanks, startups, and agri business companies at the Sustainable Agriculture Awards in across 20 categories. Some of the notable awardees included, National Fertilizer Limited (NFL); IPL Biologicals Ltd; Savannah Seeds; Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL); Godrej Agrovet Ltd; ITC Limited; PepsiCo India; Syngenta Foundation India; RASI Seeds; Bihar Agricultural University, Sabour, Bhagalpur; Palladium Consulting India; Sarvathobhadram Organics, Peringottukara, Thrissur, Kerala; Naveed Hamid, CEO, SK Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Centre, SKUAST-Kashmir; Ganesh Nanote, Progressive Farmer, Akola, Maharashtra; Prakash Bapurao Puppalwar, Progressive farmer, Yavatmal, Maharashtra, and more.

