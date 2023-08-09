Suunil Jaiin of Kingsmen Productions joins hands with Dancing Shiva Films for Pratik Gandhi starrer film Phule

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 9: Producer Suunil Jaiin of Kingsmen Productions joins forces with Ritesh Kudecha, Anuya Chauhan Kudecha and Pranay Chokshi of Dancing Shiva Films to present this much-awaited biopic chronicling the remarkable lives of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Dnyanajyoti Savitribai Phule.

The film is directed by Ananth Mahadevan, and stars Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa in titular characters.

The shooting of the film has just been completed and the makers released the first look of the film that encapsulates the essence of their exceptional legacy.

Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule, visionary social reformers, charted a path-breaking revolution towards female education and the eradication of caste and gender-based discrimination. During the challenging period of British imperialism, they established India's first girls' school in Pune in 1848, leaving an indelible impact on the nation's educational reforms and igniting the flame of modern education in India. Jyotiba Phule’s immense contribution in establishing gender and caste equality rendered him the esteemed title of ‘Mahatma’.

Suunil Jaiin, expressed his excitement about coming on board as a producer for 'Phule,' stating, "I am thrilled to be part of Phule. Jyotiba and Savitribai’s journey carries its relevance even today, their story deserves to be told. It is a project that fills me with immense pride and joy."

"Phule is an entertaining film that will be relatable for every Indian. It is a pleasure to have Suunil Jaiin on board with us. We are proud of the way the film has shaped up under Anuya’s creative supervision and Ananth's direction. " said Ritesh Kudecha.

