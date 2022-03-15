Suvendu Das is all set to release another feature film, 'Save the Mothers'

Very soon, you will be able to see another feature film, 'Save the Mothers' by Suvendu Das.

This film is directed by "Suvendu Das", which is made under the banner of Indi's Entertainment. In the story of this movie, a boy named "Rahul" and a girl named "Pooja" fall in love with each other. But Pooja's family does not approve of this relationship. So Pooja runs away from home to marry Rahul. Rahul's family accepts Pooja, but they live happily together for one year.

After that, Pooja becomes pregnant, and the problem starts in their family because Rahul's family wants a boy. But they come to know that Pooja is about to give birth to a girl child (by sex determination process). Pooja has run away from her husband's house to keep her child safe. Here the story is about the child as a single mother and saving herself from society, Which will go among the people by giving a good massage. This film is of full 1 hour 45 minutes.

Indrani Saha, Kharaj Mukherjee, Rajesh Sharma, Parthasarathy Chakraborty, Sayan Ghosh, Manas Deb, etc., as cast. Edited by Dipak Mondal and its promotional partner is Das Productions. The film will release in cinemas very soon.

Suvendu Das loves to stand out from the crowd is a creative soul. Suvendu Das has chosen audio-visual media to spread his message and awareness. He is passionate about films and a film director and writer by profession.

He is a director of the Indian film industry. The stories of his feature films, documentaries, short films revolve around the virtues of life. Suvendu Das has already directed short films, documentaries, and feature films.

He is a kind person, and his directed movies reflect his mentality in the best way. His works speak on behalf of those whose screams go unheard.

His feature film 'Futo' has won the award for "Best Feature" at the "Mexico International Film Festival 2017". This appreciation has encouraged him to continue his journey.

Another of his feature film, "Beg for Life," is about the heinous act of a begging racket. The film has received so many awards and has been well received by the audience after its release.

Apart from this, Das is also working on several feature films, and some of them will be released in theatre halls very soon. Samapti, Black, Salesman, etc. Das has received many awards and accolades for his films.

