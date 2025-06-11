Suzlon Wins ATD's BEST Award 2025 for Empowering India's Next-Generation Green Energy Leaders

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 11: Suzlon Group, India's no.1 wind energy solutions provider has been honored with the prestigious 2025 BEST Award by the Association for Talent Development (ATD), USA, ranking 7th Globally and 2nd in India. This recognition places Suzlon among a distinguished cohort of 57 global organizations acknowledged for embedding talent development as a core driver of business transformation.

The ATD BEST Award is one of the highest accolades in the field of learning and development, honoring organizations that use talent development to achieve enterprise-wide success. Suzlon was recognised for its comprehensive talent development practices, including flagship programs like the Leadership Circle and the ACE (Accelerated Competency Enhancement) Programdesigned to identify, mentor, and accelerate the growth of high-potential talent across levels. These initiatives reflect Suzlon's focus on structured mentorship, leadership capability-building, and succession planning to power the next generation of green energy leadership.

Suzlon is shaping India's green careers by building strong industry-academia partnerships and launching youth-centric skilling initiatives. Through these efforts, it's creating pathways to employment in clean energy and bridging the sector's talent gap.

Mr. JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group said, "We are honored and excited about this recognition. This award reflects our belief that our people are the strongest foundation of India's clean energy future. At Suzlon, talent development is not an initiative it's embedded in our culture and strategy. We are proud to be shaping a workforce that is agile, innovative, and equipped to lead in a rapidly evolving global energy landscape. The talent nurtured within Suzlon is not only powering our transformation but also contributing meaningfully to the broader renewable energy sector in India in various C-suites roles."

Rajendra Mehta, Chief Human Resources Officer, Suzlon Group said, "Through its integrated learning ecosystemspanning leadership development, functional upskilling, digital enablement, and grassroots training, Suzlon equips employees across levels to contribute meaningfully to long-term value creation. Its focus on inclusive growth, continuous capability building, and internal mobility forms the backbone of a high-performance culture that is both human-centric and future-facing."

Tony Bingham, ATD President and CEO said, "These 57 BEST organizations are driving impact and solving business challenges through talent development practices and doing so in innovative ways. Senior leaders in these organizations understand the critical strategic role learning has, and they are committed to investing in the growth and development of their people."

Now in its 22nd year, the ATD BEST Awards are among the most respected honors in the global talent development industry. The award recognized organizations that achieve enterprise-wide success through learning. For a complete list of winners and more information, visit the ATD BEST Awards webpage.

