svaa.life's brings world's first plant based collagen beauty, ready-to-drink wellness shot launched by Giorgia Andriani

Bollywood celeb, model and actor Giorgia Andriani has recently unveiled a ready-to-drink from the house of , a Pune based wellness brand.

The new vegan, no-sugar, non-GMO verified, gluten-free, ready-to-drink plant-based collagen beauty shot is designed for effortlessly youthful skin.

Packaged as a 40 ml shot, it features functional ingredients such as Seabuckthorn, Noni-fruit and Ayurvedic adaptogenic herb Ashwagandha, which are effective natural collagen boosters and help to slow down the aging process.

Formulated to deliver potent beauty benefits that have been harnessed using modern Ayurveda, the - Effortlessly Youthful is a ready-made option to augment a healthy lifestyle. This one-of-its-kind shot is loaded with vitamin C, antioxidants, omega 7 and omega 3 which help stimulate collagen formation in the body. It is a vegan powerhouse of omegas and essential fatty acids (EFAs).

Commenting on the launch of plant based collagen beauty wellness shot - Effortlessly Youthful, Ayurveda enthusiast and wellness influencer Giorgia Andriani said, "As a millennial who is living the fast life, I am always active and on the go. I need a sustainable and natural supplement that can keep up with my lifestyle and requirements.

is a perfect blend of modern science and the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda. Their cool and compact packaging makes it effortlessly easy for me to carry around and consume it anytime, anywhere. As a bonus, it smells better, tastes yum and fuels my nutritional needs, at my convenience. That is why I choose svaa.life every day."

The human body stops producing collagen by 25 years of age and starts losing it by 30 years of age. Adopting an active and healthy lifestyle and holistic dietary habits can delay visible signs of aging. Hence, consuming an all-natural wellness shot at any time of the daycan offer substantial benefits to the consumer.

Besides the newly launched , the company has a range of other wellness shots to help its consumers achieve their health goals effortlessly and enable them to be the best version of themselves:

:Developed using activated charcoal in combination with aloe vera, this shot is highly effective and known for its toxin-absorbing properties. The detox shot, rich in vitamin Chelps to detoxify and build immunity.

: Blending the benefits of ginger and turmeric, the superheroes in this shot helps to boost immunity immensely. It also helps in building antioxidants and purifying blood.

: The famous apple cider vinegar (ACV) infused with green coffee, green tea and fennel improves metabolism and makes weight management tasty and easy. The shot also manages blood sugar, prevents bloating and builds tissue repair.

: A wellness shot packed with Ayurvedic adaptogens, Ashwagandha and Brahmi that helps for a restful sleep. It also boosts brain function, strengthens the immune system and helps fight symptoms of anxiety.

: Ayurvedic superfoods, Garcinia cambogia and cinnamon, curb hunger pangs and reduce appetite thus leading to healthy weight management. The wellness shot also regulates fat levels in the blood and supports better digestion.

"We wanted to bring forth the trusted ancient science of Ayurveda to a global audience from India. Created by Indians in a modern and hassle-free way that makes Ayurveda cool and appealing to millennials and beyond," said Jagruti Jethwani, Head - Marketing and Communication. "We are a team driven by passion and a common goal - to make 'Effortlessly Healthy' a reality and build balance towards achieving better health amidst hectic lifestyles. All our wellness shots are created following food and safety norms, shared with the end customers post-lab testing."

Available for purchase on the company website, and also on leading e-commerce platforms like and, one pack of 21 ready-to-drink shots is priced between Rs799 to Rs1299 depending on the variant.

