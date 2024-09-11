Svayam Launches Empowering Video During Paralympics 2024, Celebrating Accessibility and Inspiring Dreams

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 11: During the momentous event of the Paris Paralympics 2024, leading accessibility organization Svayam released an inspiring video showcasing its pivotal work in supporting India's para-athletes. Launched on DD Sports and the DD Sports YouTube channel, this video, created by Svayam, tells a compelling story of how its initiatives have enabled athletes to overcome barriers and pursue their dreams with dignity.

As the official accessibility partner of the Paralympics 2024, Svayam is dedicated to ensuring that the Indian Para Contingent has everything they need to compete on a level playing field. The Paris Paralympics 2024, running from August 28th to September 8th, featured over 4,000 athletes from around the globe, competing in 22 different sports. Svayam has been instrumental in making transportation accessible and inclusive for these athletes, furthering the cause of accessibility and inclusivity in sports.

For the past 4-5 years, Svayam, a not-for-profit initiative of the Sminu Jindal Charitable Trust, has worked closely with PCI to promote accessibility. Their ongoing collaboration includes providing accessible transportation and conducting comprehensive access audits of hotels and buildings where para-athletes will be staying in New Delhi. Additionally, Svayam has donated a fully modified accessible vehicle to PCI, enhancing mobility for para-players.

This video, released today, captures the essence of these efforts. It features heartfelt testimonials from para-athletes, coaches, and PCI officials, all of whom speak about how Svayam's work has changed their lives. Whether through modified transportation or inclusive facilities, Svayam has played a critical role in ensuring that athletes can focus solely on their performance, free from the constraints of accessibility challenges.

Reflecting on the video's release, Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson of Svayam, shared, "The launch of this video during the Paris Paralympics 2024 is a momentous occasion. It not only showcases the resilience and determination of para-athletes but also highlights the importance of accessibility in empowering dreams. We are committed to breaking down barriers and ensuring that every individual, regardless of their mobility, has the opportunity to achieve their fullest potential. This video is a celebration of strength, hope, and the limitless possibilities that accessibility can bring to the world."

Jindal herself is an inspiration, not only as a successful entrepreneur leading Jindal SAW Ltd. but also as a champion of accessibility. Despite facing her own challenges as a wheelchair user, she has dedicated her life to ensuring that others do not face the same barriers. Under her leadership, Svayam has made significant strides in promoting accessibility, including making airports and heritage sites like Qutub Minar and the Red Fort accessible, auditing over 300 buildings as part of the Accessible India Campaign, and developing guidelines for barrier-free environments in India.

Svayam's track record in promoting accessibility in sports is well-established. They played a significant role during the Tokyo Paralympics 2021, supported the 5th Indian Open Para-Athletic International Championship & Regional Sports Training held in Bangalore in 2023, and have been associated with the Khelo India Para Games and the Disability Cricket Council of India (DCCI) since 2020.

Svayam is a leading accessibility organization that aims to reform infrastructure and transportation to make it accessible for people with reduced mobility. Accessibility aids individuals and gives them the freedom to independently explore the built environment around them, irrespective of their physical capabilities. This was on philanthropist-business visionary Sminu Jindal's mind when she founded Svayam in October 2000. An initiative of the Sminu Jindal Charitable Trust, Svayam is a not-for-profit accessibility pioneer that focuses on creating a barrier-free world for all.

