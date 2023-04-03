SVC & LAHARI launches its project in NCR, Urban Blossom in Faridabad

Urban Blossom

New Delhi (India), April 3: SVC & LAHARI launches its project in the heart of the NCR, in Faridabad. The company which is a reputed developer and construction company in Hyderabad and has a proven track record of two decades is now coming up with its new launch, Urban Blossom in Faridabad. The project is strategically located and is just 2 mins from Delhi Agra NH2 and NHPC metro station. The greenfield project is also conveniently linked to South Delhi.

The project is spread across 5.01 acres of residential plots & greenery and 0.20 acres of commercial space. There will be a total of 95 plots with sizes in the range of 121 to 165 Sq. Yard (100.65 sq. meter to 137.71 Sq. meter). Urban blossom, as the name suggests is based on nature’s theme and will have plenty of lush green spaces, parks, temple, kids’ playing areas alongside modern amenities & facilities.

While unprecedented growth and congestion mark modern Indian cities, Urban Blossom will enable inhabitants to disconnect from the world outside and immerse in serenity and calmness.

“The project is perfect for someone who would like to live a calm and tranquil life in the midst of a city, without compromising on modern lifestyle and connectivity. With Urban Blossom, we are set to give an elevated and enriching experience to the people of NCR. It has been crafted in a way to naturally enables residents to rejuvenate without running to the Himalayas every time” said Suren Raj Kush, Marketing Head (Urban Blossom) SVC & Lahari Group.

The project is officially opening on 30th March 2023 on the auspicious day of Ram Navami. All the relevant approvals from government have been taken. The company has claimed that the entire project will be fully completed in a period of just 6 months.

It is also touted as a lucrative deal for investors. In the vicinity, there are plenty of schools, colleges, 5-star hotels such as Taj Vivanta, The Park, etc. Likewise, there are hospitals such as Apollo and Asian making it a complete ecosystem in itself. This will keep the organic demand high.

Faridabad real estate is growing at a staggering pace and the region is becoming a thriving hotbed of commercial activities in the NCR market. The growth is rooted in multiple factors such as connectivity to South Delhi & Gurugram, expansion in business and industrial activities, growth in population, and many big companies shifting to Faridabad. This is eventually resulting in the pick-up in demand in high-quality residential, commercial, and retail spaces. The market in Faridabad will also get a shot in the arm in the wake of the new transit bridge between the city and Greater Noida. The bridge has reduced the travel time to 20 mins from 2 hours earlier. This can further bring a windfall of investments.

