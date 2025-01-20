SVM Launches First COCO Showroom, Redefining EV Experience: Vision Comes Alive with Flagship Showroom

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 20: SRIVARU Holding Limited (Nasdaq: SVMH, SVMHW) ("SRIVARU" or the "Company"), a leader in premium electric motorcycles, proudly inaugurated its first Company-Owned Company-Operated (COCO) showroom in the heart of Chennai. The grand opening was graced by the esteemed chief guest Alisha Abdullah, India's first female national racing champion and a trailblazer in motorsports.

The SVM Experience Centre, located at Royapettah, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600014, embodies Srivaru Motors' vision of combining cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and unparalleled customer experience. This flagship showroom offers an immersive journey into the world of electric mobility, showcasing the company's premium line of electric motorcycles, including the recently launched PRANA 2.0, a game-changer in the EV space.

The event also witnessed a remarkable retail milestone, with 20 motorcycles delivered to customers on the opening day, marking the showroom's commitment to bringing electric mobility to the forefront.

Aswin Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer of Srivaru Motors, shared his excitement about the launch, emphasizing the company's mission:

"Today marks a significant milestone for Srivaru Motors as we bring our flagship showroom to Chennai, a city that has always been at the forefront of innovation and mobility. The SVM Experience Centre is not just a showroom; it is a testament to our unwavering dedication to offering customers a seamless and premium electric mobility experience. With our latest innovation, PRANA 2.0, offering unmatched performance, safety features like redundant 3-channel braking, and home-compatible charging powered by renewable energy, we are setting a benchmark for the EV industry. We are here to inspire and lead the change toward a greener future."

Rohit Kumar, VP - Sales & Dealer Development, highlighted the brand's customer-centric approach and the importance of sustainability:

"Our new showroom is designed to bridge the gap between cutting-edge technology and personalized service. At Srivaru Motors, we understand that every customer has unique aspirations, and our aim is to provide an experience that resonates with their needs. From test rides to in-depth consultations, the SVM Experience Centre offers a platform for customers to make informed decisions about embracing electric mobility. Chennai is just the beginning, and we are excited to expand this vision across India.

Over the next 90 days, our sales team will work tirelessly to grow our dealership network from 3 to 30 locationsa phenomenal 900% increase in distribution. This expansion is aimed at making our products and experiences accessible to customers across India."

Alisha Abdullah, Chief Guest, expressed her admiration for Srivaru Motors' contributions to sustainable mobility, saying:

"It is an honor to be part of this monumental occasion. As someone who has spent a lifetime chasing speed and performance, it is exhilarating to see Srivaru Motors bring these qualities to electric motorcycles with models like PRANA 2.0. Their commitment to sustainability, innovation, and empowering riders is truly commendable. I'm confident that this showroom will inspire many to embrace the future of transportation. The focus on providing cutting-edge features while making premium electric mobility accessible is a step toward a cleaner, greener planet."

SVM Mission and Vision:

* Mission: To design, develop, manufacture, sell, and service the best electric motorcycles powered by sustainable energy.

* Vision: To revolutionize the two-wheeler industry with world-class products powered by renewable energy; building a relationship unlike any other between rider and machine.

About PRANA 2.0

The PRANA 2.0, Srivaru Motors' latest flagship model, is designed for urban riders seeking premium performance and sustainability. Key features include:

Top Speed: 123 km/h.

Range:

PRANA Grand: 150 km on a single charge.

PRANA Elite: 250 km on a single charge.

Battery Capacity:

PRANA Grand: 5.0 kWh (LFP).

PRANA Elite: 8.44 kWh (LFP).

* Redundant 3-channel automated braking for enhanced safety.

* Low center of gravity for superior stability.

* Home-compatible charging designed for convenience and powered by renewable energy.

About SVM

SVM Holding Limited, a Cayman Islands-based company, is the parent entity of SRIVARU Motor Private Ltd., dedicated to designing and manufacturing premium electric motorcycles in India. The company focuses on innovation and sustainability, offering affordable, high-performance electric two-wheelers. With features such as redundant 3-channel automated braking, a low center of gravity for enhanced stability, and easy home-compatible charging, SVM's motorcycles redefine the riding experience.

SRIVARU's proprietary intellectual property includes a patent-pending chassis and drive acceleration system. The company's manufacturing subsidiary is integral to achieving its vision of sustainable, innovative mobility.

Company Details:

Head office:

SRIVARU Holding Limited, 3rd Floor, Genesis House, Unit 18, Genesis Close, George Town, P.O. Box 10655, Grand Cayman, KY1-1006

India office:

SRIVARU Motors Private Limited, 224/2, Trichy Rd, Naicken Thottam, Selvaraja Puram, Kannampalayam, Sulur, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu 641402.

Investor & Media Contact: ir@srivarumotors.com

