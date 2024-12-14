SVPI airport's innovative approach to energy efficiency wins NECA 2024

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 14 : Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited - a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., the flagship incubator of the globally diversified Adani Portfolio has been recognised for its exceptional commitment to energy conservation by winning a prestigious Certificate of Merit at the National Energy Conservation Awards 2024 (NECA 2024), a release said on Saturday.

This award makes SVPIA the only airport in India to receive this coveted recognition, it added.

SVPI Airport's commitment to sustainability extends beyond energy conservation. The Airport is actively pursuing initiatives to reduce its environmental impact, including waste reduction, recycling, and the use of fully renewable energy sources.

By embracing innovative technologies and sustainable practices, SVPI Airport is setting a new benchmark for the aviation industry. This NECA 2024 award is a testament to the airport's dedication to creating a greener and more sustainable future.

As per the release, the SVPIA has implemented several energy-saving measures, including State-of-the-art systems with High-Efficiency Cooling, Optimised Air Conditioning, Smart Airport Projects, Water Conservation, Sustainable Transportation, and Employee Empowerment.

The state-of-the-art systems with High-Efficiency Cooling have replaced less efficient chillers and cooling towers, resulting in a significant reduction in energy consumption.

Optimised Air Conditioning: The implementation of centralised chiller systems and energy-efficient Variable Refrigerant Volume (VRV) air conditioning systems has significantly improved the energy performance of the airport's Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems.

Smart Airport Project leverages advanced technologies to monitor and optimise energy consumption in real time.

Water Conservation at the airport includes the installation of water-efficient aerators and recycling sewage water for various purposes, including horticulture and use in HVAC systems.

Sustainable Transportation with the use of electric vehicles for airport operations has enabled SVPI Airport to significantly reduce its carbon footprint and fossil fuel consumption.

Employee Empowerment with regular training programmes are conducted to educate and empower employees on energy-saving practices, fostering a culture of sustainability.

The NECA Awards, organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power, under the Government of India, honours organisations that demonstrate outstanding achievements in energy efficiency.

Ahmedabad International Airport Limited (AIAL) manages Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (AMD), Ahmedabad, India. AIAL operates under the leadership of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the prominent infrastructure arm of the diversified Adani Group.

