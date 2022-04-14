SVPIA completes 3.5-km runway recarpeting work in record 75 days

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), managed by Adani Group, has completed the recarpeting work on its 3.5-kilometre-long runway in a record time of 75 days, Adani Group said on Thursday.

"This duration is an all-time best among brownfield runways in India," according to a statement released by Adani Group.

Ahmedabad's SVPIA is the busiest airport in Gujarat with over 200 flights every day in the pre-COVID time. The challenge of recarpeting the runway without impacting the operations of scheduled flights was tackled by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) by using only nine hours of NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) daily.

During the 75 days it took to complete the project, SVPIA kept the runway open daily for 160 flights on average during the remaining 15 hours of the day.

The quantum of asphalt laid for the recarpeting was equivalent to a 200 km stretch of road, while the concrete used for the runway drainage system was sufficient to build a 40-storied structure.

The project was earlier planned for 200 working days starting from 10 November 2021. However, in keeping with the brand's continued endeavour to improve operational efficiency and reduce inconvenience to passengers, Adani Group had reset the target to 90 days by increasing the resources.

Subsequently, SVPIA's project team completed the work in just 75 days. The project entailed the support of 1 mn safe manhours and 600 individuals featuring staff and workmen along with over 200 sophisticated pieces of equipment.

SVPIA's recarpeting record is all the more significant as other brownfield Indian airports like Mumbai, Kochi, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad had more time at hand or had access to an additional runway.

When the Adani Group took over SVPIA's management in November 2020, AAHL realised that the riding quality of the runway was sub-optimal, and that the runway had drainage constraints. The runway recarpeting project was estimated to be completed in two phases, spanning three calendar years, as per industry standards. But AAHL took up the challenge to complete the entire work in as short a span of time as possible.

In addition to other upgrading works completed at SVPIA, the airport now has a complete airfield lighting system in runway and connecting taxiways that is equivalent to lighting an entire district of 12 to 14 villages, Adani Group said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor