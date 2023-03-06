Swaabhi – Designer Fine Jewellery Exquisite cultural jewellery for the perfect traditional occasions0021

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 6: “A true expression of beauty, pride, culture and womanhood, Swaabhi is ready to take over the world with jewellery for every occasion.” Notes Mrs Swaroopa Utgi, the founder of Swaabhi. Swaroopa, since early childhood, has had a passionately zealous interest in Indian culture, performing arts and the worldly known, ancient dance form of Bharatnatyam. Arduously learning and perfecting the dance form for years, she also charted her course by synergizing and complementing Bharatnatyam with studying colorful costumes, stage lighting, rhythm, music and, most importantly, jewellery.

Researching more on the art form, Mrs Utgi developed a keen eye for well-crafted handmade jewellery of flawless quality; In the thirst for more knowledge, she traversed across the majority of the Indian sub-continent and Asia as well, this led her to meet various artisans and jeweller experts. With her love for the culture revolving around Bharatnatyam and immense support from her husband, she made a unique blend of creating a fusion between culture and jewellery, thus spawning her brain-child into reality.

Thus ‘Swaabhi’ was born, and Mrs Utgi derived the word from “Swaabhiman”, which translates to self-respect in both Hindi and Marathi. Swaabhi is a blend of Indian Arts, culture, nature, and traditions, and she uses this to create different jewellery pieces. She often reminisces how she used to sketch some designs on bits and corners of paper that are now turned into exquisite jewellery pieces. The jewellery at Swaabhi is made of brass and copper and polished with gold or silver, as Mrs. Utgi thought it was right for a woman to be able to carry jewellery without risks while also being pocket friendly.

In this fast-paced world, everyone is looking for something that is compact, timeless, valued for money, expedient, elegant and something that can also be gifted. Hence, Swaabhi offers special combo packs of delicate jewellery pieces, which are in combinations of necklace + earrings or earrings + bracelets and so on. These are perfect for those looking for everyday office wear/ college wear, or casual occasions. These combo packs come in special blue boxes, which are perfect for gifting!

Other jewellery collections available at Swaabhi are Kundan, Jadau, Temple, Maharashtrian, and CZ Diamonds. All are well suited for the wedding season and other traditional occasions. There is a large variety of necklaces, pendant sets, earrings, bangles, maang tikas, waistbelts, anklets etc., offered.

Mrs. Utgi developed her cadence and caliber, and stood out in the over-exhausted market of jewellery when she launched her first collection called ‘Parna’inspired by the auspicious leaves used by Indians for their daily rituals, cooking & Ayurveda. The unique spread of leaf design ranged from Tulsi, Neem, and Mango to Banana and Apta leaves. Her second best-selling and most eccentric yet meaningful collection was when she designed and launched the ‘Spice’ collection. Even after 4 years of this collection, customers still review these spice designs as one of a kind concept, as this collection touches the sentiments of different kinds of spices like clove, cardamom, garlic, star anise, bay leaf, coriander and many more, that are seen and used in everyday life of an Indian household. The tribal art form of Warli was the inspiration behind the Warli collection. Figurines depicting this particular art form were skilfully crafted into pendants, earrings and pins.

Although Mrs Utgi understands the cultural significance of Swaabhi as a brand, she also wanted the appeal of jewellery to reach into the daily lives of the millennials and gen z; incorporating the recent trends and lifestyle of the youth today, Swaroopa decided to go with a minimalist, aesthetic, and chic design for her new collection which she named ‘friendship’; this sure has another unique take to it, as the collection is inspired from commonly heard phrases like “Lets hangout?”, “Up for a coffee?”, “Let’s chat”, “Just chill & relax”, “Cheers!” and many more.

The in-house collections like Parna, Warli, Dashavatara, Spice, Rangoli, Mandira, Friendship & more are what make Swaabhi special and one of a kind.

Through all these collections, Swaabhi Jewellery aims to add a touch of special to all your everyday and big occasions. Their collection understands the women of today, their mindset, likes, and aspirations. Swaabhi aspires to be the first choice of every woman that is fearless, aspirational, and a go-getter but equally humble and rooted. Here’s to all of us experiencing the “Swaabhi” in us!

