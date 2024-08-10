Swadesh Conclave 2024 Celebrates 'Brand Bharat' and Highlights New Media Revolution

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 10: The 5th edition of Swadesh Conclave 2024, themed "Brand Bharat," took place at Vigyan Bhawan on August 8, 2024, bringing together eminent leaders, visionaries, and cultural icons to honor and celebrate outstanding contributions to India's heritage, industry, and innovation.

Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai, Chairman of ILRF, delivered a powerful keynote address, emphasizing that this year's theme underscores the dedication to those who have elevated India's global stature. Rai highlighted the evolving landscape of media, noting a significant shift from traditional mainstream media to what he termed "brain stream" media. He attributed this change to the profound impact of social media, which has become a key platform for the nation's youth to influence public discourse and cultural dynamics.

Rai also introduced Vision 2047, a forward-looking initiative aimed at steering India towards long-term growth and progress. He announced that the Conclave's progressive report would be submitted to the Prime Minister's Office and relevant government ministries, signifying a step towards aligning national development with ambitious future goals.

In her address, Rajshri Rai, Editor-in-Chief of APN Channel, emphasized the Swadesh Conclave's role as a forum for meaningful dialogue rather than political debate. She highlighted the event's commitment over the past four years to fostering intellectual engagement and offering constructive insights into India's socio-economic and strategic policies.

The Conclave honored distinguished individuals and institutions with the prestigious Swadesh Samman awards for their exceptional contributions:

* Usha Uthup Iyer - Lifetime Achievement Award (Music): Recognized for her legendary contributions to Indian music and her enduring impact on the art form.

* Rajeev Juneja - Outstanding Business Leadership Award (Industry): Celebrated for his visionary leadership and transformative impact on the business sector.

* All India Radio - Excellence in Public Broadcasting Award (Broadcast): Acknowledged for its critical role in shaping public discourse and providing quality education and entertainment.

* Meitra Hospital - Excellence in Healthcare Innovation Award (Health): Honored for pioneering advancements in healthcare technology and compassionate care.

* Prahlad Kakkar - Lifetime Achievement Award in Advertising and Media (Branding): Recognized for his ground-breaking work in advertising and creating iconic branding campaigns.

The event was graced by distinguished guests including Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, and former Chief Justice of India, Justice N.V. Ramana. Other notable attendees included Akhilesh Yadav, Anurag Thakur, N.K. Singh, S.P. Singh Baghel, Manoj Tiwari, Sadguru Dayal, Mahavir Singhwi, and JS Virk.

The Conclave featured engaging sessions with a diverse line-up of speakers, including renowned singer Kailash Khair, Rajeev Juneja, MD of Mankind Pharma, Navneet Sehgal, CEO of Prasar Bharati, Maushami Chakraborty, Director General of Akashwani, Rani Kohenur, fashion model, Sunanda Sharma, and Usha Uthup, offering valuable perspectives on various aspects of India's progress and heritage.

