Swadesh Conclave 2024: Elevating Brand Bharat to New Heights

New Delhi (India), August 13: Vigyaan Bhawan played host to the prestigious Swadesh Conclave 2024, where thought leaders, innovators, and influencers gathered under the theme “Brand Bharat.” The conclave, dedicated to showcasing India’s cultural, economic, and social identity on the global stage, sought to elevate Brand Bharat by highlighting the nation's strengths and contributions across various domains.

This year’s Swadesh Conclave 2024, India's Biggest Vision Fest featured senior politicians, celebrities and esteemed personalities, including:

Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways

Justice NV Ramanna, Former CJI

Shri Anurag Thakur, MP and Former Union Cabinet Minister

Shri Manoj Tiwari, MP

Shri S.P. Singh Baghel, Minister Of State

Shri Akhilesh Yadav, Former CM of Uttar Pradesh

Shri Rajeev Juneja, MD & VP of Mankind Pharma

Shri Pradeep Rai, Chairperson of ILRF

Saddguru Shri Dayal, Spiritual Guru

Shri Navneet Kumar Sehgal, Chairman Prasar Bharti

Smt. Moushumi Chakraborty DG of All India Radio

Padmashri Singer Shri Kailash Kher

Padma Bhushan Singer Smt. Usha Uthup

Shri Prahlad Kakkar, the Iconic Adman

and Vinay Rai- Managing Editor APN News.

Keynote Highlights:

Shri Nitin Gadkari:

“Innovation and entrepreneurship are key to our future, where converting knowledge into action is essential. Sustainable development is vital, with the economy needing to be rooted in natural resources. Although 65% of our population lives in villages, their contribution to the economy must increase.”

"Innovation and entrepreneurship are key to our future, where converting knowledge into action is essential. Sustainable development is vital, with the economy needing to be rooted in natural resources. Although 65% of our population lives in villages, their contribution to the economy must increase." Justice NV Ramanna:

“Justice is a cornerstone of our culture. Programs like Swadesh Conclave are crucial for fostering a fair society. Courts must uphold justice without serving the powerful.”

"Justice is a cornerstone of our culture. Programs like Swadesh Conclave are crucial for fostering a fair society. Courts must uphold justice without serving the powerful." Shri S.P. Singh Baghel:

“Today marks a new beginning for India. Events like Swadesh Conclave spark ideas that will revive our nation's greatness and attract global admiration.”

"Today marks a new beginning for India. Events like Swadesh Conclave spark ideas that will revive our nation's greatness and attract global admiration." Shri Anurag Thakur:

“Swadesh Conclave is more than an event; it's a movement to build Brand India. Our youth freed this nation; now, together, we can contribute to its continued growth and development.”

"Swadesh Conclave is more than an event; it's a movement to build Brand India. Our youth freed this nation; now, together, we can contribute to its continued growth and development." Sh. Akhilesh Yadav:

The former CM emphasized on embracing the ‘Swadeshi' and also said that in order to build ‘Brand Bharat', we should give more opportunities to Indian businesses and farmers and avoid trading with China.

The former CM emphasized on embracing the 'Swadeshi' and also said that in order to build 'Brand Bharat', we should give more opportunities to Indian businesses and farmers and avoid trading with China. Sh. Rajeev Juneja:

“Building a global Brand India requires time, dedication, and honesty. At Mankind Pharma, we stand by our commitments, striving to elevate India's global stature.”

"Building a global Brand India requires time, dedication, and honesty. At Mankind Pharma, we stand by our commitments, striving to elevate India's global stature." Shri Pradeep Rai, Chairperson: ILRF

“Social media, or ‘brain stream media,’ is now a major force driven by our youth. Brand Bharat celebrates those who bring honour to India, with Swadesh Conclave serving as a platform to recognize and elevate their contributions.”

"Social media, or 'brain stream media,' is now a major force driven by our youth. Brand Bharat celebrates those who bring honour to India, with Swadesh Conclave serving as a platform to recognize and elevate their contributions." Smt. Rajshree Rai:

“Swadesh Conclave is not just a political forum but a platform for meaningful contributions to India's socio-economic policies. We honour those who have significantly impacted arts, business, spirituality, and social service, exemplified by icons.”

"Swadesh Conclave is not just a political forum but a platform for meaningful contributions to India's socio-economic policies. We honour those who have significantly impacted arts, business, spirituality, and social service, exemplified by icons." Shri Manoj Tiwari:

“Swadesh Conclave is a breeding ground for ideas that will propel India forward. I’m working on a Private Policing Bill to bring about necessary reforms.”

Honoring Excellence: The Swadesh Conclave 2024 also recognized outstanding contributions through the prestigious Swadesh Samman Awards. Akashvani, Shri Rajeev Juneja and Meitra Group were honoured, while the Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed upon the legendary Usha Uthup and His Holiness the Dalai Lama, acknowledging their exceptional contributions to Indian culture and global peace. The host of the evening was none other than the famous voice behind BIG Boss, Sh. Vijay Vikram.

The Swadesh Conclave 2024, hailed as India’s biggest Vision Fest, successfully embodied the spirit of Brand Bharat. As the event concluded, the collective resolve to continue building a prosperous, inclusive, and globally recognized Brand Bharat was stronger than ever, reflecting the theme of “Connecting People, Building the Future.”

