Swarna Aditya Gold Refinery and Resources Pvt Ltd welcomes new stakeholders and investors to its thriving e-waste management initiative

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 30: Swarna Aditya Gold Refinery and Resources Pvt Ltd, the company behind the largest e-waste management refinery in India is seeking to boost its e-waste management operations by opening its door to new investors in a forthcoming expansion. The invitation for new stakeholders comes after the top management of the Shri Balaji Group recently decided to double down on the company’s sustainability efforts, leading the venture to make a more significant positive impact towards the environment. Moreover, the company is seeking to capitalise on the potential growth opportunity in the e-waste management sector, which is set to grow by 12.7 % CAGR in the next 7 years, going from a valuation of USD 58.85 billion in 2022 to the projected valuation of a whopping USD 153.16 billion by 2030.

Since its inception, Swarna Aditya Gold Refinery and Resources has been committed to offering comprehensive geological, mining, metallurgical, and environmental solutions while fostering global investments towards the benefits of industry, community, and the nation at large. In fact, the aim behind raising the upcoming investments is to further uphold the principles of excellence, innovation, stakeholder value and cost-effective operations that the group stands for.

At the 7000 sq ft e-waste management refinery at Manesar, Gurugram, a massive amount of e-waste is transformed into valuable metals. Similarly, the refinery has been processing an enormous quantity of gold per day. In addition to bolstering the operations of the venture’s thriving e-waste management refinery, the inflow of capital will invigorate the production and refining of precious metals such as gold, silver and platinum up to an impressive capacity of 1 tonne per day.

Additionally, powered by the influx of funds, the in-house production capacity of copper and aluminium will be increased to over 400 tonnes per day while the iron production of the enterprise will rise to a whopping 50 lakh tonnes per annum. The company’s effort to bolster metal production comes in response to their surging demand in the market. Moreover, from its mining activity - owing to its strong reserve deposit, the company will increase its laterite sales up to 25 lakh tonnes per annum to major cement companies such as JSW Cement, Ultra Tech Cement, Priya Cement, and ACC Cement, among others. The company also plans to achieve iron ore sales to 50 lakh tonnes per annum.

Explaining the aim behind adding new stakeholders, Harishree.B.Mehta - Founder and Group CEO, shared, "The scope of e-waste management as a business has been growing at a breakneck speed, especially given the latest geopolitical scenarios and the thrust on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) across the globe. Therefore, recycling is not just a green initiative but a step towards protecting one’s economic interest given that the world is heavily dependent on the precious and other metals used in electronic goods. Therefore as we welcome new stakeholders into our company, we would like to highlight that e-waste management is more than just an imperative social cause but rather a great investment opportunity, with the possibility of getting ROI worth multiple folds.”

Further elaborating on the scope of ESG efforts that new stakeholders will usher in, Harishree.B.Mehta - Founder and Group CEO continued, “Apart from increased efforts around sustainability, with more investment in our e-waste vertical, we will be able to leverage better our e-waste collection, which mainly happens in India via an informal sector. As a socially sensitive enterprise, we want to engage more with the vertical because it would help us generate employment amongst the e-waste scavengers, who constantly face the challenges of workers who are plagued by the uncertainty of the informal economy.”

In conclusion, Swarna Aditya Gold Refinery and Resources Pvt Ltd urges investors to help the company amplify its e-waste management operations, aligning with enhanced sustainability goals that embody both social responsibility and a lucrative investment avenue, fostering employment and cementing the group's leadership in comprehensive solutions.

For more information, visit:

www.sriibalajigroup.com

www.swarnaadittyabullion.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor