Swasth Hriday Ignites Digital Transformation Dialogue at HEALTHTECH 2025 in Vapi

Vapi (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Swasth Hriday, Gujarat's pioneering digital heart care ecosystem, took centre stage at HEALTHTECH 2025, a prestigious event organised by the Vapi Daman Valsad & Silvasa Medical Association, a branch of IMA-GSB.

The highlight of the conference was an insightful talk by Dr. Gaurav Goel, Founder and Director of Swasth Hriday and one of the leading cardiac surgeons in Vadodara. His session, titled "From Paper to Platform: Why Going Digital is No Longer Optional for Practitioners," delivered a clear and actionable roadmap for doctors aiming to stay relevant in today's patient-first digital world.

With data showing that over 86% of patients research online before visiting a doctor, the session addressed the urgent need for clinicians to move beyond word-of-mouth and actively manage their digital presence. The talk covered key steps such as optimizing Google profiles, collecting patient reviews, and building trust across platforms.

"Your clinical expertise must be discoverable and credible online. If you're not present digitally, you're invisible to the very patients you want to help," said Dr. Gaurav Goel.

As part of its mission, Swasth Hriday is helping patients across Gujarat discover and connect with trusted heart specialists. Whether someone is searching for a cardiologist in Ahmedabad, a cardiac surgeon in Ahmedabad, cardiologist in Vadodara, or cardiologist in Surat, the platform offers a verified, secure, and user-friendly experience, both on the web and mobile.

With Swasth Hriday, clinicians can showcase their profiles, share achievements, and build meaningful digital relationships with patients, while the public gains access to reliable, real-time information about cardiac care options nearby.

About Swasth Hriday

Swasth Hriday is a HIPAA-compliant, integrated heart care ecosystem built to connect patients with trusted cardiac professionals across Gujarat. Backed by over 25 years of clinical experience, the platform empowers both care providers and patients on their journey toward better heart health.

