Swiss packaging firm SIG commits to invest Euro 100 million more in India

Bern [Switzerland], June 10 : SIG Group, the Swiss packaging solutions provider with over 170 years of heritage, announced plans to invest an additional Euro 100 million in India, building on its existing Euro 200 million commitment as the company capitalises on the country's growing consumer market and government support for foreign investment.

Talking exclusively to ANI, Samuel Sigrist, CEO of SIG Group, made the announcement during Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to Switzerland, praising the Indian government's commitment to supporting foreign direct investment and outlining ambitious expansion plans for the world's most populous nation.

"I had a very positive meeting," Sigrist said, referring to his discussions with Minister Goyal. "I am impressed by the level of detail the minister is involved in and his commitment to support Foreign Direct Investment in India. We are very pleased with the administration and the support we get."

The CEO's comments underscore the growing confidence international companies have in India's business environment under the current administration's investment-friendly policies.

SIG's success in India is built on partnerships with some of the country's most recognizable consumer brands. The company's packaging solutions are prominently featured on household names, including Frooti, Maaza, and various Amul products, demonstrating its deep integration into India's consumer goods ecosystem.

"We are partnering in India with big names. Those are really household brands," Sigrist explained. "You will find our packaging on brands like Frooti, Maaza... You will also find a lot of different products from Amul....We have already committed to the next phase of our plant. We invested already EUR200 million and have committed now another EUR100 million to keep expanding in India."

The company's extensive client roster also includes major players such as Coca-Cola, Dabur, PepsiCo (Varun Beverages), Heritage dairy, MilkyMist, Haldirams, Hamdard, Godrej Jersey, and ITC, positioning SIG as a critical supplier to India's food and beverage industry.

SIG has established a comprehensive manufacturing footprint across India with facilities strategically located in key industrial hubs. The company operates two offices in Gurgaon and Mumbai, supported by four production facilities manufacturing various packaging solutions.

The company's manufacturing infrastructure includes two flexible packaging plants in Palghar, Maharashtra, a filling line manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune, and its flagship aseptic carton packaging plant in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This network has created over 300 direct employment opportunities across the country over the past decade.

SIG's Ahmedabad facility represents a significant milestone in the company's Indian operations. After signing an MOU with the Gujarat government in September 2023, the company completed construction of its first aseptic carton plant in India in just 20 months, with commercial production beginning in Q1 2025.

The facility, built with an initial investment of approximately Euro 90 million (Rs 880 crores), reflects SIG's commitment to the Make-in-India initiative. The investment is planned in phases from 2023-2027, initially targeting production capacity of up to 4 billion packs per annum, with subsequent investments expected to increase capacity to 10 billion packs annually.

SIG's technology is playing a crucial role in modernizing India's dairy industry, which is undergoing significant transformation. The company's aseptic packaging technology offers preservative-free, shelf-stable solutions that require no refrigeration, making them ideal for India's diverse geography and infrastructure challenges.

This technology ensures food safety, extends shelf life, and significantly reduces food waste, particularly beneficial in high-temperature and remote regions. Recent innovations include MilkyMist's probiotic buttermilk launch, which brings advanced nutrition in a shelf-stable format to mass markets.

The company is actively collaborating with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), leading dairy cooperatives, and private dairies to create an ecosystem positioning India as the global dairy capital while supporting farmers, consumers, and national food security goals.

Founded in 1853 and headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, SIG has established itself as a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions for liquid food and beverages. The company serves customers in over 100 countries through its workforce of approximately 9,600 employees worldwide.

In 2024, SIG produced 57 billion packs and generated Euro 3.3 billion in revenue. The company's commitment to sustainability is recognized through its AAA ESG rating by MSCI, Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis, and inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index.

SIG's unique portfolio includes aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch solutions, enabling the company to provide end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories, and connected packaging. The company's technology and innovation capabilities address evolving consumer needs while supporting its mission to create a regenerative food packaging system.

With its additional Euro 100 million commitment, SIG's total investment in India will exceed Euro 300 million, reflecting the company's long-term confidence in the Indian market. This expansion aligns with India's growing consumer base of 1.4 billion people and the country's increasing focus on food safety, sustainability, and modern packaging solutions.

The investment announcement comes as international companies increasingly view India as a critical growth market, supported by favorable government policies, a large consumer base, and improving infrastructure.

SIG's success story demonstrates how foreign companies can build substantial operations in India while contributing to local employment, technology transfer, and industrial development.

