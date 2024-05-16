Switch2ITJobs.com: Transform non-IT employees into IT Careers

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 16: Santosh M Dasari, an IT expert and founder of Switch2ITJobs.com (SIT), is changing the way people switch from non-IT careers to profitable opportunities in the IT industry. This new educational platform, which has four centres in Hyderabad, enables learners to make use of their existing abilities for a successful career move.

Santosh Dasari understood the difficulties non-IT workers experienced when trying to get into the IT sector based on his own experience moving from banking and operations to a rewarding career as a business analyst. He saw that there was a need for a targeted training program that focused on management and communication abilities over in-depth coding knowledge. This realisation inspired his vision for Switch2ITJobs, a platform dedicated to conducting training initiatives like SIT's Business Analyst Program aimed at transitioning individuals from non-IT to IT careers.

“After struggling to find my footing in the IT world, I discovered the Business Analyst role and realised that technical expertise wasn’t the only path to success,” Santosh Dasari shares. “This led to an idea to create a program that would empower others like me to make the switch from non-IT backgrounds to fulfilling careers in IT.”

SIT works to transition non-IT workers into lucrative IT employment, especially in the midst of the AI revolution, when there is still a huge scarcity of trained individuals, particularly from varied industries such as banking, insurance, healthcare, BPOs, and contact centres.

The Business Analyst course at SIT provides a special remedy, equipping students with the abilities and know-how required to land beneficial positions in IT in as little as two months. The program has an exceptional success rate, with 30 out of 40 students securing interviews within a month of completion.

SIT’s BA training program is set apart for its hybrid approach, which combines online and offline elements. The first month consists of daily one-hour online group sessions that cover comprehensive Business Analyst principles. Months two and three are devoted to one-on-one, offline interview preparation. Furthermore, assistance goes beyond job placement to ensure students are properly prepared for their IT jobs.

“Our goal is to bridge the gap between non-IT skills and the vast opportunities available in the IT industry,” says Santosh. “We provide a tailored training approach that focuses on practical learning, industry-relevant curriculum, and personalised support, ensuring our graduates are ready to face the IT sector.”

Here’s what sets SIT apart:

No Coding Barrier: No prior coding knowledge is required, making SIt's program accessible to individuals with diverse backgrounds.

Fast-Track Training: The thorough 2-month program equips students with the necessary skills and knowledge in a short timeframe.

Collaborative Projects: Students can work alongside 2-3 colleagues in a supportive team environment during their training.

High-Paying Jobs: SIT graduates can expect significant salary hikes, with an average starting package of 16 LPA and top placements reaching 40 LPA.

Placement Assistance: Students can get committed support to help them land their preferred IT job.

Recognition of Past Experience: Students can use their existing skills and gain valuable new knowledge for a successful IT career.

Personalised Support: Each student receives dedicated career guidance and placement assistance to ensure a smooth transition into their new IT role.

No Late-Night Shifts: Students enjoy a healthy work-life balance with standard business hours.

SIT is a career change accelerator rather than only a training facility. The company is positioned as a leader in the sector, bridging the skills gap between non-IT people and IT opportunities. Over the past 6 years, SIT’s training programs have helped thousands of non-IT workers transition into the role of IT Business Analyst, demonstrating their effectiveness.

About Santosh M Dasari

Founded by Santosh Dasari, a renowned trainer with over 15 years of experience working with MNCs like Amazon, Deloitte, HSBC, and Entain, SIT is a leader in career transition programs. His creative approach and emphasis on practical learning have helped thousands of people achieve success in the IT field.

