Symbiosis International University Adds Another Feather to Its Crown with the Establishment of Symbiosis Institute of Technology Hyderabad

SMPL

New Delhi [India], July 15: Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Pune, proudly announces the commencement of the Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT), Hyderabad. This new institute expands the university's footprint in the field of engineering education, offering a range of specialized B.Tech programmes in Computer Science & Technology, Computer Science & Engineering, Computer Engineering, and Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning aimed at equipping students with cutting-edge skills.

Admissions are now open for the inaugural batch at SIT Hyderabad, with the application deadline set for the last week of July 2024. Prospective students are encouraged to apply early to secure their place in these highly sought-after programmes. Candidates can apply by visiting the page and clicking here.

According to Prof. Rajanikanth Aluvalu, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, "The establishment of Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Hyderabad marks a pivotal moment for us as we bring world-class technical education to Hyderabad. We are proud about our key features which include flexible learning, immersion programmes with top foreign universities, and the unique opportunity for students to acquire a diploma in business management from SIBM. We also emphasize practical learning through industry visits, guest lectures by industry experts, and extensive six-month industry internships."

SIT Hyderabad stands out from other engineering institutes because of its flexible learning options tailored to individual career goals, immersive experiences through collaborations with renowned international universities, and the chance to earn a specialized diploma in business management from SIBM, Hyderabad. Additionally, students benefit from direct exposure to industry practices through structured industry visits, insightful guest lectures, and hands-on workshops conducted by industry leaders. The institute also boasts state-of-the-art labs and cutting-edge infrastructure designed to foster skill development and ensure graduates are industry-ready.

SIT Hyderabad has announced an inaugural scholarship for all the students. The scholarships aim to reduce financial burdens, allowing students to focus on their studies and professional goals. Applicants who have appeared for JEE (Main) or any state government engineering entrance exam can apply.

This synergy of in-demand courses, scholarship opportunities, flexible learning structures, and comprehensive industry integration solidifies SIT Hyderabad's standing as an ideal destination for aspiring engineers and tech professionals seeking to excel in a dynamic global landscape. By offering innovative academic programmes, substantial financial support through scholarships, and hands-on industry exposure, SIT Hyderabad aims to empower students to thrive and succeed in their chosen fields.

For more details on the various courses, scholarships, and the admission process candidates can view the Official Website of SIT Hyderabad.

SIT Hyderabad is a constituent of the prestigious Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Pune. The institute aims to offer world-class education that empowers students toward successful careers in fast-changing technology domains. With emphasis on flexible learning, international exposure, practical learning and industry integration, SIT Hyderabad turns out to be a cherished destination for budding engineers and future tech professionals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor