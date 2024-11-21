Symbiosis Law School, Hyderabad, Set to Host the 2nd Annual National Trial Advocacy Competition

SMPL

New Delhi [India], November 21: Symbiosis Law School (SLS), Hyderabad, a Constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed) University, Pune, is proud to announce that it will be hosting the 2nd Annual National Trial Advocacy Competition (ANTAC) from December 14-15, 2024. This prestigious event will take place virtually and aims to provide aspiring lawyers with an immersive courtroom experience, refining their skills in trial advocacy. Law students from across India will have the opportunity to engage in a competitive environment, showcasing their ability to think on their feet and master the art of advocacy.

"The upcoming National Trial Advocacy Competition is a reflection of our commitment to nurturing future legal minds. Trial advocacy is not merely a skill but an artan essential one for every practising lawyer. We are confident that through platforms like these, we are fostering a culture of ethical litigation and excellence in the courtroom," said Dr Sunil George, Director of Symbiosis Law School, Hyderabad.

Reminiscing the First Edition of ANTAC: A Triumph of Talent and Advocacy

The inaugural edition of the National Trial Advocacy Competition held in 2024 saw remarkable participation from 36 universities nationwide. The event was graced by esteemed judges such as Justice Sri Kurian Joseph and Justice A.K. Sikri, Former Judges at Supreme Court of India along with legal luminaries like Vivek Sood and D.N. Goburdhan, adding an element of gravitas to the competition. With the intense competition, students had the rare opportunity to present their arguments and gain invaluable feedback from experts in the field.

The competition followed a structured format, with Preliminary Rounds, Quarterfinals, and Finals, each evaluated by a distinguished panel. The feedback provided to the participants helped them refine their courtroom skills and grow as advocates.

Why Students Should Participate: Beyond the Classroom

Participation in the 2nd Annual National Trial Advocacy Competition offers students more than just a trophyit is a holistic experience aimed at building confidence, professionalism, and competence. Through realistic courtroom simulations, participants will gain hands-on exposure to key elements such as:

- Witness examination

- Opening and closing statements

- Building cohesive legal arguments

- Coordinating courtroom tactics

The interaction with seasoned judges and practitioners ensures that students leave the event with a solid understanding of real-life trial procedures and courtroom ethics.

"Competitions like ANTAC play a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of litigators. Students not only gain practical exposure to the intricacies of trial advocacy but also cultivate a deep respect for the ethics and responsibilities that come with the profession," added Dr Sunil George, Director of SLS Hyderabad.

Looking Ahead: 9th National Moot Court Competition in March 2025

Following the success of ANTAC, SLS Hyderabad will also be hosting the 9th National Moot Court Competition (NMCC) in March 2025. This flagship event is set to bring together law students from across the country, engaging them in complex legal issues centred around Data Privacy. Last year's competition attracted participation from over 30 universities and featured an esteemed panel of judges including Justice Sri Rangaswamy Nataraj and Justice Sri Adarsh Kumar Goel.

Through events like the National Moot Court Competition, SLS Hyderabad continues to provide a platform for students to develop their research, writing, and advocacy skills in areas of law that are at the forefront of societal concerns.

As SLS Hyderabad gears up for both the 2nd ANTAC and the 9th NMCC, it reaffirms its dedication to fostering legal excellence. These competitions serve as a victory lap for both the institution and its students, proving that the climb to the summit of legal education is built on dedication, skill, and the continuous pursuit of knowledge.

For more information, please visit: SLS Hyderabad website

