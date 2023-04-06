Symbiosis Law School, Pune celebrates Mystical Renaissance at Symbhav 2023 Closing Ceremony

New Delhi [India], April 6 (/SRV): Under the astute leadership of Prof. Dr Shashikala Gurpur, a Fulbright Scholar and Director of Symbiosis Law School, Pune, as well as the Dean of the Faculty of Law at Symbiosis International (Deemed University) and a Jean Monnet Chair Professor (EUC-LAMP co-funded by EU), Symbiosis Law School, Pune, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), hosted the Closing Ceremony of Symbhav 2023 on March 26th, 2023 at 5:30 PM.

The event marked the conclusion of another triumphant edition of Pune's largest college festival, Symbhav, which was celebrated with great zeal and fervour. The theme for this year's edition, "Mystical Renaissance," captured the imagination of attendees and left them mesmerized. The Closing Ceremony served as a fitting tribute to the hard work and dedication of the orgzers, participants, and sponsors.

Aakarsh Banyal, the Convenor of Symbhav 2023, delivered a welcoming address at the opening of the ceremony. He extended a warm greeting to all attendees and reflected on the genesis of Symbhav 23, highlighting its objective to create a lasting impact. Aakarsh expounded on the idea that Symbhav is not merely a festival, but an endeavour to redefine and revamp the significance of such gatherings. He emphasised that this year's edition of Symbhav has set new benchmarks, with an unprecedented number of participants and the highest-ever turnout for Pronite, the concert series orgsed within the university.

In her welcome address, Prof. (Dr) Shashikala Gurpur, a Fulbright Scholar and the Director of Symbiosis Law School, Pune, Dean of the Faculty of Law at Symbiosis International (Deemed University), and a Jean Monnet Chair Professor (EUC-LAMP Co-funded by EU), extended a warm welcome to all attendees, including the esteemed guests, Mr and Mrs Trotman, and the participants. She commended the committee members for flawlessly executing the fest and applauded the efforts of all the volunteers for their selfless support and invaluable contributions. Dr Gurpur was thrilled to witness the high levels of enthusiasm and fresh ideas brought forth by the students, which contributed to making the event a grand success. She highlighted the introduction of new events and initiatives that added to the overall vibrancy of the festival. Dr Gurpur also emphasised the networking opportunities such inter-college fests offer to students, emphasizing that it is a chance to build connections and learn from peers and professors, which can prove to be beneficial in the professional world.

Following the welcome address, an award ceremony was held, presided over by Prof. (Dr.) Shashikala Gurpur, Fulbright Scholar, Director of Symbiosis Law School, Pune, and other dignitaries including Dr Aparajita Mohanty, Deputy Director-Academics, Prof. Kshitij Naikade, Deputy Director-Administration, and Prof. Sangramjit Chavan, Officer-Academics and Administration. The ceremony honoured the winners of various events orgzed during Symbhav 2023. KLS Gogte Institute of Technology emerged as the champions of Ablaze 2023, while Aditya Pandey from Symbiosis Law School, Nagpur, and Sudeshna Deshpande from Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Pune were crowned Mr. and Ms. Symbhav, respectively. Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune, won the Group Dance competition, and Anathy Patel from Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai, was declared the winner of the Nithin Patil Memorial Mono-Advocacy Competition 2023. KLS Gogte Institute of Technology also won the award for the best contingent.

The curtains were officially brought down on a memorable and successful edition of Symbhav 2023 with a vote of thanks marking the end of the event.

