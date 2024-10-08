Symbiosis Law School, Pune Hosts Symposium on Judicial Reforms: Challenges and Way Forward

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: Symbiosis Law School, Pune, a constituent of Symbiosis International University organized a Symposium on Judicial Reforms: Challenges and Way Forward. The event was organized from 11 AM to 2 PM. Prof. (Dr.) Shashikala Gurpur, Fulbright Scholar, Director of Symbiosis Law School, Pune, Dean of the Faculty of Law at Symbiosis International University, and Jean Monnet Chair Professor (EUC-LAMP Co-funded by EU), delivered the welcome address. It was followed by the felicitation of the esteemed panelist including Hon'ble (Retd) Justice Pradeep Nandarjog, Former Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and P. Karandikar, IAS (Retd).

Prof (Dr) Gurpur set the tone for the discussion by underlining the fallacy in inferring judicial reform, with prison or legislative reforms, demands a more focused understanding, particularly regarding institutional reforms without questioning the integrity or performance of judges. She centered the discussion on the structure, system, and processes of the judiciary. She also underlined that there is a vast scope to address current issues and explore possibilities by learning from other judicial systems' experiments, with a primary focus on the needs of the democratic clientele and two key papers central to this discussion.

Position paper for symposium "Issues of Registry in Indian Courts & Judicial Reforms" by P. Karandikar, IAS (Retd). He critically examined court administration issues in his article. He said, "Who goes to court?" You go to court and regret." showing how the system fails to provide accessible judgments. Inconsistent nominations and processes plague tribunals, quasi-judicial organizations that assist courts. Several examples of justice delays give Indian courts a "Bleak House" character. He called the Indian Judiciary a "functional anarchy" that self-regulates appointments and recruits, hindering change. Digitalization and internal reorganization are key solutions. He recommended amending Article 140 to create a unified command structure, establishing All India Judicial Services, and emphasizing "judicare" as a citizen-centric judicial reform approach. Like the "reasonable man," the court must lead reform proactively rather than waiting for catastrophes. He thinks everything has been stated, but no one listens, therefore it must be repeated.

Former Chief Justice, High Court of Bombay Pradeep Nandrajog discussed "Challenges and Issues in Judicial Independence: Response and Way Forward" and called for more Bombay HC benches. He expressed the concerns as to how State being the greatest litigator chokes the system, causing judicial overreach to cover the administrative underreach gap. Reforms must be implemented, since acceptance without improvement is detrimental. Lack of substantive logic and reasoning in the judicial system worsens bottlenecks more than procedural issues. Administrative failures and deteriorating government standards contribute to this. He said courts should focus on the core of the subject and clarify legal findings in plain language.

Three selected papers were presented by the students of Symbiosis Law School, Pune entitled, ODR: Treading Carefully, Impetus of AI in India's judicial efficacy- change in paradigm from inordinate justice delay to enhancement of court productivity and Addressing inefficiencies through Artificial Intelligence in India's Fast Track Courts: A case study of Maharashtra and Pendency of POCSO Trials shared their reflections on the theme of the symposium.

This was followed by a quick audience-panellist Q&A. Prof. Gurpur discussed 55 stakeholder response of pre-event in her conclusion. She described the biggest challenges facing the judiciary and offered remedies. Dr. Aparajita Mohanty, Deputy Director (Academics), Symbiosis Law School, Pune, gave the symposium's final vote of gratitude.

