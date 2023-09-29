Symbiosis Law School, Pune inaugurates Legal Aid Clinic to promote mental health and access to justice

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], September 29: On the 21st of September 2023, Symbiosis Law School, Pune, a distinguished constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of its Legal Aid Clinic. The inauguration ceremony, which took place at the Regional Mental Hospital in Yerwada, Pune, commenced at 11 A.M. IST. This monumental event was organized by the Community Legal Care and Literacy Cell of SLS, Pune, in collaboration with the District Legal Service Authority.

The ceremony commenced with a warm welcome address by Snehal Sastekar, Occupational Therapist at the Regional Mental Hospital, Yerwada, Pune. Sastekar introduced the esteemed dignitaries present and provided a succinct overview of their impressive credentials.

The formal inauguration of the Legal Aid Clinic was carried out by key figures including Dr. Sunil Patil, Superintendent of the Regional Mental Hospital at Yerwada, Pune, Prof. (Dr.) Shashikala Gurpur, a Fulbright Scholar and Director of Symbiosis Law School, Pune, who also holds the position of Dean, Faculty of Law, Symbiosis International (Deemed University), and serves as a Jean Monnet Chair Professor (EUC-LAMP Co-funded by EU), and Dr. Girija Mahale, Head of the Symbiosis Centre for Emotional Wellness, Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

Prof. (Dr.) Shashikala Gurpur delineated the scope and objectives of the newly inaugurated legal aid clinic within the regional mental health hospital. She emphasized its role in providing legal assistance for diverse matters, including property disputes and family and matrimonial disputes. She also highlighted the collaborative efforts of legal officers from the college and acknowledged the contributions of Dr. S.B. Mujumdar, Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) & Founder and President, Symbiosis, and Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro-Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University), in the establishment of the clinic. Prof. Gurpur described the clinic as a "stepping stone" to efficiently address patient grievances, both significant and minor, and uplift society through its programs and functions.

Dr Girija Mahale, Head of the Symbiosis Centre for Emotional Wellness, underscored the significance of mental health in the legal domain. She stressed that physical fitness alone is inadequate for overall well-being and advocated for the importance of a healthy body and mind. Dr Mahale asserted that mental health is a fundamental right accessible to every citizen and called for a more inclusive approach to this critical issue.

The ceremony also featured a robust discussion on Mental Health Legislation and its associated challenges, shedding light on the complexities surrounding mental health within the context of crime and dispelling potential areas of confusion. The clinic's role in realizing patient rights, capacity building, and raising awareness, all crucial elements for human development, was emphasized. Dr Harinakshi Gosavi, Senior Psychiatrist at the Regional Mental Hospital in Yerwada, assured the audience that the Outpatient Department (OPD) within the district legal aid would provide prompt and efficient legal advice to all those in need.

In closing, Dr Brorode, the Administrative Officer of the Regional Mental Hospital at Yerwada, extended his heartfelt gratitude for the invaluable insights provided by the panelists and their active participation in the inauguration ceremony. His words marked the conclusion of a momentous event poised to make a lasting impact on the intersection of mental health and legal support.

