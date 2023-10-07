Symbiosis Skills and Professional University Concludes the 4th Convocation Ceremony

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: A total of 554 students received their degrees at the 4th convocation ceremony of Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, (SSPU) Kiwale, Pune on 3rd October 2023. Babasaheb Neelkanth Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Forge Ltd. was the Chief Guest for the ceremony. Dr. Rajeswara Rao, IAS (Retd), Former Secretary of NITI Aayog was the guest of honour. Dr. S. B. Mujumdar, Chancellor, of Symbiosis Skills Universities, presided over the function in the presence of Dr. Swati Mujumdar, Pro-Chancellor, SSPU and Dr. Gauri Shiurkar, Vice Chancellor (I/C), SSPU.

Dr. Swati Mujumdar, Pro-Chancellor, Symbiosis Skills Universities briefed the August gathering about the Symbiosis Skills and Professional University (SSPU)'s unique pedagogy which focuses on 70 percent practicals and 30 percent theory model. She emphasized on the distinctiveness of the university that does not offer conventional courses but degrees that align to the future job roles.

Dr. S. B. Mujumdar, Chancellor, Symbiosis Skills and Professional University told the students that the path to success is by igniting fire in the belly and cultivating a passionate drive in everything that they do. He simply asked the students whether they can train their brains to foster innovation. Innovations that lead to new products, wealth creation, and progress of our nation. Similarly, he suggested that the students should train their hearts to cultivate compassion. He said that the three qualities - innovation, compassion, and passion will help students succeed in life and will foster the true spirit of patriotism.

Babasaheb Neelkanth Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Forge Ltd. emphasized on the essential elements of transformation relating it to the ever-evolving need of the world to transform and adapt to new technologies. He related progress, to the evolution of energy for a cleaner environment, adaptation of digitization and integrating artificial intelligence in day-to-day life. He emphasized that India would need around 5000 universities like Symbiosis Skills and Professional University to make the youth future-ready.

Babasaheb Neelkanth Kalyani interacted with the female students pursuing a diploma in Manufacturing and a Diploma in Industry 4.0 in collaboration with the University's industrial partners. He was happy to learn that the girls came from all corners of Maharashtra to enroll in these diploma courses. He was impressed with Symbiosis Skills and Professional University's focus on training girls from the rural areas and the University's Women Empowerment initiatives.

Dr. Rajeswara Rao, Former Secretary of NITI Aayog, emphasized the importance of continuous learning and skilling in his keynote address, encouraging students to not to be afraid of failure, to be able to take tough decisions and to be bold enough to tread on uncharted territories. He advised students to develop leadership qualities, stay updated with new technologies, ideas, and developments to stay competitive in this fast-paced world.

Awards and Accolades

In order to promote the spirit of entrepreneurship, Symbiosis Skills and Professional University confers the 'Atmanirbhar Award'. The award is bestowed on a student of the University who has started his/her own innovative business from scratch. This year's Atmanirbhar Award was given to Preety Agarwal of BBA Retail and E-Commerce Management and Ayush Agarwal of B. Tech. Mechatronics.

The University also confers 'Kushal Award' on those students who have acquired skills at the university and successfully launched their careers despite their socio-economic disadvantages. Nikhatparuin Gulab Shaikh received 'Kushal Award' at the convocation ceremony.

Chauhan Soham Bhavesh of BBA (Logistics) and Mujumdar Bhakti N. (M.Sc. Nutritional Sciences & Dietetics), received The Chancellor's Gold Medals this year. The Chancellor's Gold Medal is given to the 'Best Outgoing Student'.

