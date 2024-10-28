Synechron Acquires Cloobees, a Global Salesforce Summit Partner

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India]/ New York [US]/ Sydney [Australia], October 28: Synechron, Inc., a leading global digital transformation consulting firm, announced today that it has acquired Cloobees, an award winning, top-tier Salesforce implementation partner.

The transaction brings together two highly complementary businesses, enabling Synechron to scale and strengthen its Salesforce capabilities globally while deepening its industry expertise and expanding its footprint in several key markets.

The acquisition also provides Synechron with a substantial presence in Central and Eastern Europe, where Cloobees is headquartered. With additional offices in the United Kingdom and India, Cloobees brings to Synechron an impressive portfolio of 800+ Salesforce certifications, including more than 350 that are specialized in their core industries of telecommunications, insurance, and energy and utilities.

With this footprint, Cloobees' team of multilingual professionals deliver large-scale, complex Salesforce implementations to enterprise clients across the globe, including the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The Cloobees business can expand even further by leveraging Synechron's presence in 20 countries.

"We're excited to welcome Cloobees to the Synechron family," said Faisal Husain, Synechron's co-founder and CEO. "This acquisition is another example of how we're expanding in ways that best serve our clients' evolving needs. By integrating Cloobees' Salesforce expertise into our service offerings, we're enhancing our capabilities to address the complex challenges our clients face."

Cloobees' proprietary accelerators and deep industry knowledge across Salesforce cloud modules - spanning Sales, Service, Field Service Lightning, Einstein Analytics, Revenue, MuleSoft, Data, and AI - complement Synechron's approach to innovation. This synergy amplifies the company's ability to drive Salesforce-driven digital transformations across multiple sectors.

"For Cloobees, the opportunity to join forces with Synechron is an ideal match," said Jakub Wasielewski, speaking on behalf of the three co-founders including Miko Dolata and Filip Kohman. "Their reputation with clients, their global footprint, and their agile operating environment mean we can accelerate our growth and bring our leading Salesforce services and solutions to an even wider range of clients."

The three founders will join Synechron to lead the growth of its global Salesforce practice, adding Cloobees' 220+-person team to Synechron's existing global delivery network.

About Synechron

At Synechron, we believe in the power of digital to transform businesses for the better. Our global consulting firm combines creativity and innovative technology to deliver industry-leading digital solutions. Synechron's progressive technologies and optimization strategies span end-to-end Artificial Intelligence, Consulting, Digital, Cloud & DevOps, Data, and Software Engineering, servicing an array of noteworthy financial services and technology firms. Through research and development initiatives in our FinLabs we develop solutions for modernization, from Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain to Data Science models, Digital, cloud-native, mobile-first applications and more. Over the last 20+ years, our company has been honored with multiple employer awards, recognizing our commitment to our talented teams. With top clients to boast about, Synechron has a global workforce of 14,500+, and has 58 offices in 21 countries within key global markets. For more information on the company, please visit our website or LinkedIn community.

About Cloobees

Cloobees is a trusted Salesforce implementation partner specialising in industry consulting. Founded in 2020, the company helps businesses streamline processes and drive accelerated digital transformation leveraging the Salesforce platform. Cloobees has earned a reputation for pioneering delivery of Salesforce Industries, innovative, customer-centric enterprise solutions for key sectors: Energy & Utilities, Communications, and Financial Services. With a team of highly skilled consultants and industry experts, Cloobees offers a comprehensive range of services, from initial discovery to post-implementation support, delivering scalable and efficient Salesforce solutions that empower businesses to achieve sustained growth. Technology Holdings acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Cloobees on the transaction.

