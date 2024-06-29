Synergy Steels Leads Sustainability Efforts with Plantation Drive

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 29: Synergy Steels, India's one of the largest stainless-steel manufacturers with a capacity of 250000 MT, recently spearheaded an inspiring initiative at its Alwar, Rajasthan facility. The event centred around promoting sustainability and community engagement through an environment awareness training for the employees and a plantation drive. With the thought-provoking theme of "Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience," the company aimed to contribute to a greener future while addressing pressing environmental issues.

Synergy Steels aims to meet part of its energy needs through renewable sources by 2030. The company is focused on decarbonizing its stainless-steel production and has sustainability at the core of its business. To move forward with this aim, Synergy Steels organized a plantation drive, with active participation from plant employees who pledged to embrace sustainable practices. As a result of this event, the trees planted by the employees will help sequester approximately 1960 kg of CO2 over the next decade.

Sharing his thoughts on the initiative, Synergy Steels Director, Anubhav Kathuria, stressed on the importance of environmental protection and sustainability for businesses. "Sustainability is at the core of Synergy Steels' operations. As a leading stainless-steel manufacturer, we understand our responsibility towards the environment and community we operate in. This plantation drive is a step towards fulfilling our sustainability goals and giving back to nature." Speaking on the urgency of collective action against climate change, Anubhav Kathuria emphasized, "The threat of climate change is real, and collective action is needed to mitigate and adapt to it. We hope our efforts inspire other organizations and individuals to do their part for the planet."

The company organized training sessions on environmental protection for the ground-level workers and, Subhash Chand Kathuria, the company's Managing Director noted "Imparting awareness about environmentally sustainable practices to the colleagues working in the core operations is necessary to achieve enduring results. We believe in training our teams to deliver impact through sustainability. This will help us build a stronger community of people who are aware of the bigger picture of climate change."

Synergy Steels aims to become a benchmark for sustainability in India's stainless-steel industry. The company is committed to minimizing its environmental footprint through initiatives like transitioning to renewable energy, reducing emissions and waste, and engaging with local communities.

Established in 1973, Synergy Steels specializes in long stainless-steel products and ranks as the 5th largest producer in India. The company's diverse product portfolio includes billets, wires, wire rods, stainless steel rebars, bright bars, etc, among other products. Synergy Steels operates state-of-the-art facilities across India, boasting a combined capacity of 250,000 tonnes. Emphasizing quality, the company employs Just-In-Time (JIT) logistics and upholds rigorous safety standards. Synergy Steels' products cater to sectors such as construction, infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing, supplying to renowned processing mills across India and global markets. Committed to social responsibility and sustainable practices, the company prioritizes Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. Certified with ISO 9001:2015, Synergy Steels Limited maintains cutting-edge industrial infrastructure featuring advanced, technology-driven machinery. Located in the Matsya Industrial Area of Alwar, Rajasthan, Synergy Steels is renowned for its stainless steel and rolling mills, epitomizing excellence in the industry.

