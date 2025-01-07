SysTools Partners with CyberPeace Foundation as Technology Partner to Combat CSAM in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 7: In a landmark move to strengthen the fight against Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), SysTools, a leading provider of digital forensics and cybersecurity solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with the CyberPeace Foundation. Today, SysTools signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate with the Foundation in building technological solutions and offering specialized training aimed at supporting law enforcement agencies in India in their efforts to combat CSAM.

With a shared commitment to protecting children from online exploitation, the partnership leverages SysTools' vast experience in digital forensics and product engineering. The collaboration will see SysTools develop a robust tech stack that will enhance the capacity of law enforcement agencies to detect, analyze, and remove CSAM, providing the necessary tools to tackle this growing menace effectively

Key Highlights of the Partnership

1. Advanced Tech Stack for Law Enforcement: SysTools will build a cutting-edge technology infrastructure tailored to the unique challenges faced by law enforcement in identifying and addressing CSAM. This tech stack will provide law enforcement agencies with the necessary tools to streamline investigations and expedite action against online predators.

2. Specialized CSAM Training for Law Enforcement: One of the core components of the partnership is the provision of expert training on CSAM investigations. SysTools and CyberPeace Foundation will jointly organize specialized training programs for police officers, investigators, and other relevant personnel to equip them with the skills needed to identify and combat CSAM effectively.

Lt. Col Santosh Khadsare CTO DFIR SysTools says "As a leader in digital forensics and cybersecurity solutions, SysTools is committed to providing technology-driven solutions to address some of the most pressing security challenges. Partnering with CyberPeace Foundation is a significant step toward tackling the growing menace of CSAM in India. We are proud to contribute our expertise and support law enforcement agencies in this critical mission."

Major Vineet Kumar , founder and Global President of CyberPeace Foundation, shared "We are thrilled to partner with SysTools to enhance our efforts in combating CSAM. This collaboration is crucial in helping us build the technological backbone needed to combat online child exploitation. Together, we can create a safer digital environment for children and equip law enforcement with the necessary resources to act swiftly and decisively."

This partnership represents a significant step forward in the ongoing fight against child sexual abuse online, and both SysTools and CyberPeace Foundation are dedicated to making the digital world a safer place for children.

About SysTools:

SysTools is a leading global provider of digital forensics, cybersecurity, and data recovery solutions. With a strong emphasis on product engineering and innovation, SysTools offers cutting-edge technology and services that empower organizations and individuals to address complex security challenges. The company's suite of solutions is used by thousands of clients worldwide, including law enforcement, enterprises, and cybersecurity professionals.

About CyberPeace Foundation:

CyberPeace Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting cyber safety, security, and peace. The Foundation works closely with government agencies, law enforcement, and organizations to address emerging cybersecurity threats, raise awareness on cyber risks, and develop effective strategies to prevent cybercrimes. With a particular focus on child protection online, CyberPeace Foundation is at the forefront of combating CSAM and other forms of digital abuse.

