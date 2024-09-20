T-Shirt and Medal Unveiled for the 3rd Edition of Kauvery Marathon Nellai

VMPL

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 20: The 3rd edition of the Kauvery Marathon Nellai, themed "Run for Your Healthy Heart," on the occasion of World Heart Day, is set to welcome nearly 4,500 participants this year, emphasizing the critical importance of heart health and physical fitness. The official marathon T-shirt and medal were unveiled today in the presence of Vairamuthu, Unit Head, Kauvery Hospital Tirunelveli.

During the launch, Vairamuthu, remarked, "The Kauvery Marathon Nellai continues to serve as a platform to raise awareness about heart health. It is encouraging to witness growing participation, which reflects the community's commitment to cardiovascular well-being. This year's theme underscores the vital role of maintaining a healthy heart through active living."

As the marathon approaches, participants are preparing to contribute to the cause of promoting heart health and overall fitness.

