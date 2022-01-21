T-Systems names Anant Padmanabhan as Managing Director

, a wholly-owned subsidiary of T-Systems International (a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, a Fortune 100 company), today announced that it has appointed Anant Padmanabhan as its Managing Director with an effect from 1st January, 2022 to accelerate the company's growth in India.

Anant has been with T-Systems since the Indian affiliate was founded in 2016, heading Delivery of its Growth Portfolio. In January 2020, he shifted gears and took over as the Global head of Digital Enabler, a new unit formed to focus on enhancing the digital capabilities of the organisation. Now, in his new role as Managing Director, Anant will focus on strengthening capabilities in Digital and Cloud Services, building industry relevant solutions, and growing the team to over 5000 experts in the next 2 years.

Anant is a seasoned IT leader with experience of over 25 years across multiple business verticals and has an in-depth knowledge of the global technology space. He started his career as consultant in the US and then as an entrepreneur he founded Ygyan Consulting which he ran successfully for five years before it was acquired and merged with Cognizant. Post-merger, he worked for Cognizant as its Senior Vice President heading the global SAP Practice.

Adel Al-Saleh, CEO, T-Systems International, said, "India is key to T-Systems' growth strategy and Anant has contributed to many strategic initiatives to scale the India operations and drive business value for T-Systems. His extensive global experience and strong entrepreneurial spirit will enable him to lead T-Systems India through the next phase of its growth, building on the successes of recent years."

Anant Padmanabhan, Managing Director, T-Systems, India said, "I am excited at the opportunity to lead T-Systems India through this next phase of our growth, especially in the Digital and Cloud space. A company's success depends on its people, and I look forward to working with our 3000+ Magenta Team in innovating and building robust software solutions for our global customers. We will continue to enhance our digital offerings and fulfil the greater vision of building an integrated portfolio of scalable technology services."

With around 28,000 employees worldwide and annual revenues of EUR 4.2 billion (2020), T-Systems International is a leading provider of digital services. T-Systems offers integrated end-to-end IT solutions, driving the digital transformation of companies in all industries and the public sector. Focus industries include automotive, manufacturing, logistics and transportation, as well as healthcare and the public sector. T-Systems develops vertical, company-specific software solutions for these sectors. The Deutsche Telekom subsidiary is headquartered in Germany and has a presence in Europe as well as in selected core markets and strategic production locations.

