TAC InfoSec Limited Board Approves 1:1 Bonus Issue

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: TAC Infosec Limited (NSE: TAC) ("TAC Security" or the "Company"), a NSE-listed cybersecurity company today announced that the Board of Directors of TAC InfoSec Limited today approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. every shareholder holding 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- each as on the record date to be fixed by the Board on a later date, will receive 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- each. The bonus shares are expected to be credited/dispatched on or before Nov 04, 2025.

The Board approved the following:

* Increase in Authorised Share Capital: The Board approved an increase in the Company's Authorised Share Capital and the consequent amendment to its Memorandum of Association, subject to statutory and shareholder approvals.

* Bonus Issue for Shareholders: The Board approved a bonus issue of equity shares to existing shareholders in the ratio of 1:1 subject to necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). The bonus issue is aimed at rewarding shareholders and enhancing the liquidity of the Company's equity shares by capitalizing the Securities Premium Account.

* Annual General Meeting: The Board finalised the date, time, and draft notice of the AGM, where shareholders' consent will be sought on the proposed resolutions and related matters.

Commenting on the developments, Trishneet Arora, Founder & CEO, TAC Security said: "The Board has approved a 1:1 bonus issue to reward our shareholders by capitalizing the Securities Premium Account. This step reflects our commitment to shareholder value and will further strengthen the Company's equity base for future growth."

