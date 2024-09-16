TAC Security Achieves 1000 Clients, On Track for 3000 with 240 New Global Wins in August

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: TAC InfoSec Limited (NSE Emerge: INE0SOY01013) (referred to hereafter as TAC Security), a leading global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and India's first publicly listed cybersecurity company, has reached a significant milestone by securing 1000 clients worldwide, marking a notable step towards its ambitious growth targets. In the month of August alone, TAC Security added 240 new clients from 44 countries, underscoring its rapid expansion in the cybersecurity market.

With a strategic vision to become the largest vulnerability management company globally, TAC Security aims to achieve 3,000 customers by March 2025 and 10,000 by March 2026. This milestone not only demonstrates the company's robust growth trajectory but also its unwavering commitment to enhancing cybersecurity for businesses worldwide.

Among the notable additions to TAC Security's client roster are renowned global brands such as Winzip and CloudHQ from the United States, KONICA MINOLTA, INC. from Japan, Kiddom, SER Acquisition Inc., Meltwater News US Inc., and AVer Information Inc. from various regions. These partnerships reflect TAC Security's ability to provide cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that meet the diverse needs of businesses across different sectors.

"We are thrilled to reach the 1000-client milestone, a testament to our team's dedication and our clients' trust in our solutions," said Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO of TAC Security. "As we continue to expand our global footprint, we remain committed to delivering innovative cybersecurity services that safeguard our clients' digital assets."

The new clients span across several countries, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The ESOF AppSec solution, a subscription-based service for vulnerability scanning of web and mobile applications, has been instrumental in this growth. Clients pay 100% upfront for this SaaS solution, which caters to both small developers and large organizations, enabling them to meet stringent cybersecurity compliance requirements efficiently. This innovative approach allows TAC Security to stay ahead of the competition by rapidly scaling its customer base and positioning itself for future growth.

ESOF AppSec solution has proven to be a game-changer in the cybersecurity landscape, it empowers organizations of all sizes to address their security needs effectively while maintaining a high margin compared to traditional enterprise and government clients.

The rapid acquisition of clients highlights TAC Security's ability to offer scalable solutions with reduced delivery costs. By focusing on providing a robust SaaS solution and streamlined customer support, TAC Security is able to service a large volume of clients efficiently, ensuring they receive timely assistance in mitigating risks. This approach positions the company for future success as it aims to reach 3,000 clients by March 2025 and 10,000 by March 2026.

Looking ahead, TAC Security is poised to build on this momentum by strategically upselling additional products and services to its newly acquired clients. This approach will ensure that these organizations receive comprehensive cybersecurity solutions that not only meet but exceed industry standards.

In line with its long-term vision, TAC Security remains steadfast in its goal to become the world's largest vulnerability management company by March 2026. The company has set ambitious targets to acquire 10,000 customers globally by this date, with a near-term objective of securing 3,000 new clients by March 2025. These targets are supported by TAC Security's relentless focus on innovation and delivering best-in-class cybersecurity solutions.

As TAC Security continues to grow, it remains dedicated to safeguarding its clients against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats, ensuring their digital assets are secure and resilient.

TAC Security reported a striking 93.81% increase in revenue and a 94.45% surge in profit compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to an increase in customer base and on-going global market expansion.

