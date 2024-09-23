Taco Bell Foundation Unveils India's Top Changemakers at Ambition Accelerator Summit; Awards Winner Daljeet Kaur with Grant Prize of Rs 10 Lakhs

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 23: Taco Bell Foundation, in partnership with global social entrepreneurship organization Ashoka, announced the leading changemaker of the first Ambition Accelerator Summit in India. Daljeet Kaur, a 20-year-old changemaker from Chhattisgarh, received an Rs 10 Lakhs grant for their innovative social impact initiative, Pragati - aimed at enhancing educational opportunities to combat school dropout rates - after an intense pitch competition held in Bangalore.

"I am grateful for this opportunity and deeply honored to have been awarded with the grant," said Daljeet Kaur, Ambition Accelerator India grand prize recipient. "The experience provided by Ambition Accelerator has been transformative, providing me with the tools, support, and inspiration needed to bring my vision to life. I am excited to expand Pragati to reach more people and amplify the impact it can create on the community at large."

The Taco Bell Foundation's Ambition Accelerator Summit in India brought together 25 top changemakers aged 16-26 from across the country, selected from over 192 applications. These young innovators participated in an immersive experience that included workshops on storytelling, community building, and networking. The final pitch competition culminated in five finalists presenting their ideas to a panel of esteemed judges, including Samir Kumar Dalai (Senior Vice President, Operations Management, Taco Bell - Burman Hospitality), Saurabh Upadhyay (Head of Training, Taco Bell - Yum! Restaurants), Akash Singh (Ashoka Young Changemaker), Aditi Gera (Ashoka Young Changemaker), and Ajit Singh (Ashoka Fellow).

Harneet Rajpal, Chief Executive Officer, Burman Hospitality, Franchise Owner of Taco Bell India said, "We have always believed in connecting with and enabling Indian youth to be a strong force that brings about positive change in India. From startups to community-led innovations, these changemakers are adopting an entrepreneurial mindset and are at the forefront of driving meaningful change for the country. The innovations we saw at the Taco Bell Foundation's Ambition Accelerator Summit in Bangalore strengthen our belief that India is on track to becoming a developed nation by 2047. With Taco Bell's growing presence and the overwhelming response to the Ambition Accelerator from across the country, we're excited to be part of India's holistic development."

The Ambition Accelerator Summit brought together some of the most ground-breaking innovative ideas from across India. The finalists' projects included:

* Muktaa Free Mental Health Hotline by Dhriti Agarwal, Maharashtra - An endeavor that provides free mental health counseling and awareness in rural areas

* Polyfueler by Vineet Kumar, Bihar - A project aimed at converting plastic waste into eco-friendly fuel

* Project Ikshana by Nandini Agarwal, Maharashtra - An initiative offering affordable eye care with a focus on cataract treatment

* Project Tejas by Megnath B Trivedi, Telangana - An enterprise that produces briquettes from agricultural waste for clean cooking fuel

Alongside the winner, the four finalists were awarded an additional Rs 2 lakhs each to advance their projects.

"The Taco Bell Foundation's Ambition Accelerator is more than just a platform; it is a community empowering young leaders to transform their bold ideas into tangible impact," said Shruti Nair, Regional Leader of Ashoka South Asia. "India is home to the world's largest youth population, making it a strategic hub for cultivating change and innovation. Bringing this initiative to India for the first time is a step towards recognizing the young talent who are eager to make a difference through societal change. We are proud to partner with the Taco Bell Foundation to support these changemakers as they lead the way in creating a more inclusive and equitable future for India."

Funded by Yum! Brands' $100 million Unlocking Opportunity Initiative, Ambition Accelerator, is dedicated to fostering a more equitable and inclusive society. The success of the inaugural India Summit by Taco Bell Foundation and Ashoka is a testament to the innovative spirit and ideas emerging from India's youth.

For more information on the winning projects, visit the Ambition Accelerator website.

