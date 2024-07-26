Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) launches “Gallery for a Cause”: An Art and Nature Initiative to Boost Conservation Efforts

New Delhi (India), July 26: Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) will be launching “Gallery for a Cause,” a unique initiative designed to celebrate and promote the special relationship between art and nature. The inaugural exhibition will launch online on July 29, 2024, in honor of International Tiger Day, allowing a global audience to participate in this important cause.

Dr. Jitendra Ramgaonkar, Executive Director, said, “Gallery for a Cause is a testament to the powerful synergy between art and nature. Through this initiative, we aim to inspire a deeper appreciation for our natural world and mobilize resources for the conservation of the majestic tiger and its habitat. The objective is to spread awareness about conservation efforts while generating self-sustaining funds to support the ongoing preservation of our precious wildlife and natural habitats.”

Following the online launch, the first offline exhibition will take place in Chandrapur on August 15, 2024. Subsequent phases of the exhibition will travel to major cities including Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, broadening its reach and impact.

‘Gallery for Cause’ is an exhibition-cum-sale featuring stunning photographs, sourced from local, national and internationally acclaimed photographers, and captures the spell bounding beauty of the Tadoba landscape. Art enthusiasts, conservationists, and the general public get the opportunity to symbolically acquire a piece of Tadoba’s natural splendour by purchasing the featured photographs, and to contribute to the conservation efforts of TATR.

The Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, located in Maharashtra, India, is one of the country’s premier wildlife sanctuaries. It is home to a rich diversity of flora and fauna, including the magnificent Bengal tiger. The reserve is committed to the conservation and protection of wildlife through various initiatives and community engagement programs.

For more information about “Gallery for a Cause” and to view the online exhibition, please visit our website at www.tadobastore.com. Stay tuned for updates on upcoming exhibitions in your city.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor