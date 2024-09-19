NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 19: Taggd, India's leading digital Recruitment firm, has been named a Star Performer and Major Contender in the prestigious Everest Group's RPO PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 - Asia Pacific. This recognition underscores Taggd's consistent commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and ability to deliver global cutting-edge talent solutions.

As a Star Performer, Taggd has demonstrated outstanding performance improvements, and its positioning as a Major Contender highlights the company's strategic growth and impactful contributions to reshaping the talent landscape. Taggd's technology-driven approach and deep industry expertise have helped businesses attract, engage, and manage talent more effectively, positioning it as a trusted partner for Fortune 500 companies and emerging businesses.

On this achievement, Devashish Sharma, Founding Member and CEO of Taggd, expressed his views, "This recognition by Everest Group is a testament to our unwavering focus on meeting the evolving talent acquisition needs of our clients. We are here to make each hiring manager successful and every single initiative - whether it is our investment in technology, Data, AI or our Customer focus - is to ensure that. We are incredibly proud of this achievement and are excited to continue our journey."

"Taggd has established a strong foothold in the Indian RPO market, with deep experience in serving buyers from industries such as manufacturing, hi-tech and telecom, and pharmaceuticals and life sciences. Its prudent investments in creating its own technology stack, data layer, and candidate communities have helped it garner market success," says Arkadev "Arko" Basak, Partner, Everest Group. "These factors have contributed to its positioning as a Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 - Asia Pacific."

This accolade follows several other recent achievements by Taggd, reinforcing its leadership in recruitment. As businesses across the globe grapple with an increasingly competitive job market, Taggd's role as a strategic partner continues to be recognized by industry leaders and influencers alike.

Taggd, India's Digital Recruitment firm, is recharging talent acquisition for Indian and Multinational Enterprises with its industry-leading solutions. With a record of matching 55 K jobs with the right candidates across 14+ sectors annually, Taggd combines data and human knowledge to provide businesses with ready-to-hire talent. It has partnered with prominent brands like Honeywell, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, HPE, Hyundai, Wipro and many more to deliver its Talent Mandate successfully.

Taggd's expertise in recruitment strategies, talent network access, and data intelligence has solidified its position as a leader in the industry. It is the only RPO player from India to feature as a Star Performer in Everest Group's RPO PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 - Asia Pacific.

