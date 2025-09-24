Taiwan Excellence to Drive India’s Tech Future at Taiwan Expo 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: Taiwan Excellence (TE), an initiative of Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), is set to deliver an extraordinary showcase of world-class innovation at the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion during Taiwan Expo India 2025, scheduled from September 25–27, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), New Delhi.

The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion will open on September 25 with a grand inauguration ceremony, graced by Mr. James C.F. Huang, Chairman of TAITRA, senior representatives from Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, and popular Bollywood actor Esha Gupta, setting the stage for an exciting three-day showcase.

September 26 will feature the Grand Product Launch Session, presenting breakthrough innovations in ICT, Smart Living, Intelligent Healthcare, Advanced Gadgets, and Industrial Solutions, followed by a special engagement with celebrity influencer Avneet Kaur, adding a dynamic blend of technology and entertainment.

The final day, September 27, will sustain the buzz with interactive showcases and valuable business networking opportunities, strengthening Taiwan's position as a trusted partner in driving technology and trade collaboration with India.

Since its inception in 1993, Taiwan Excellence has been recognized worldwide as a hallmark of innovation, quality, and reliability, representing the finest of Taiwan's industries. This year's pavilion will bring together 22 award-winning Taiwanese brands, many of which will be unveiling their products in India for the very first time. Featured participants include industry leaders such as Advantech, AMA FANS, AVer, BeanBon, CHIMEI MOTOR, Cypress, iBASE, IPEVO, KENDA, LORRIC, MacroHi, MECOM, MicroBase, MSI, Phison, Proscend, TEAMGROUP, TOYO, Transcend, Vinxper, Z-COM, and Zyxel, reflecting the depth, diversity, and technological excellence of Taiwan.

India and Taiwan are entering a new phase of economic cooperation, marked by record bilateral trade of US$10.6 billion in 2024. As India pursues its goal of becoming the world's third-largest economy by 2028 and a developed nation by 2047, this vision is creating fresh opportunities for collaboration. With nearly 200 Taiwanese companies already invested in India's electronics, IT, and other sectors, both nations hold significant potential to expand investment and further strengthen trade ties.

As Taiwan Excellence continues its journey at Taiwan Expo India, the 2025 edition is set to be its most impactful yet, uniting revolutionary innovations with transformative business collaborations.

To explore Taiwan Excellence's full showcase and event updates at Taiwan Expo 2025, visit the official website: https://teattaiwanexpo.in/

About Taiwan Excellence:

The Taiwan Excellence Awards were established in 1993 by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) to recognize and celebrate the exceptional achievements of Taiwan’s most innovative companies. Each year, eligible candidates go through a rigorous selection process that assesses their products based on four important factors: research and development, design, quality, and marketing. A diverse group of experts carefully selects outstanding brands that excel in sustainability, design, research, and development, identifying exceptional products that embody innovation.

The Taiwan Excellence mark has gained global recognition as a prestigious symbol of quality and design, effectively showcasing Taiwan’s impressive product innovation.

For more information and registration, please visit https://www.taiwanexcellence.org/en

