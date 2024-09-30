TaiwanPlus Expands to India With Their Launch on JioTV

PRNewswire

Taipei [Taiwan], September 30: TaiwanPlus announces its expansion into India, becoming the first Taiwanese TV channel to ever broadcast there. This strategic collaboration with JioTV, India's leading OTT platform and JioTV+, connected TVs through JioFiber and JioAirFiber, allows TaiwanPlus to reach a vast audience base exceeding 470 million subscribers.

"At TaiwanPlus, we're thrilled to partner with JioTV, a leading force in India's OTT landscape," said Michael Yu, CEO of TaiwanPlus." We are delighted that our entire channel will now be easily accessible to hundreds of millions of JioTV users. We hope that our newest content will resonate with them as we celebrate cultural bridges between our nations."

To coincide with this partnership, TaiwanPlus has premiered a new series titled "Namaste Taiwan." This four-episode series, premiering on the TaiwanPlus channel on September 29 and continuing weekly, tells the personal stories of Indian expatriates who have all built a life in Taiwan. "Namaste Taiwan" aims to showcase cultural commonalities between the two nations while celebrating the unique aspects of their respective identities.

"I'm absolutely delighted to present 'Namaste Taiwan' on TaiwanPlus. This platform provides the perfect opportunity to share the inspiring experiences of Indian expatriates in Taiwan, showcasing the beautiful tapestry of cultures woven between our two nations," said Priya Lalwani Purswaney, host of "Namaste Taiwan." "I'm eager to connect with viewers and celebrate the unique threads that bind us together."

JioTV, owned by Reliance Industries Ltd, offers a comprehensive content library encompassing over 1,000 channels from 200+ broadcasters, across 16 languages and 12 genres. Notably, TaiwanPlus will be the first provider of Taiwanese content on JioTV, providing a unique opportunity for Indian viewers to discover Taiwanese news and culture. The show and the channel can also be accessed on TVs with JioTV+ across the country.

About TaiwanPlus

TaiwanPlus is the premier global provider of English-language news and infotainment from Taiwan offering trustworthy news coverage, informative perspectives on cross-strait relations, plus inspiring lifestyle content focusing on food, travel and entertainment. Proud to be based in one of Asia's most vibrant democracies, our diverse team of journalists and producers is committed to delivering independent news and stories that inform, enlighten and inspire audiences worldwide. Get a global perspective backed by a Taiwanese point of view on our website, mobile app, TV channel and various social media channels.

